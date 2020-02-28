NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima.
Philstar.com/File photo
Purisima acquitted of perjury over alleged SALN misdeclaration
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan 2nd Division has acquitted former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima of perjury charges filed over his alleged failure to completely disclose his wealth, reports have said.

The anti-graft court ruled that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence that the country's former top cop neglected to disclose full properties in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth filed from 2006 to 2009 and 2011 to 2014, radio station DZMM reported on Friday morning.

A copy of the full decision is yet to be released.

On January 21, the Sandiganbayan also dropped graft and usurpation charges against Purisima and former Special Action Force (SAF) director Getulio Napeñas Jr. in relation to the "Mamasapano massacre", which involved the deaths of 44 SAF members during a botched police operation against rebels groups in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in January 2015. 

The clash led to a public outcry and prompted Purisima to resign as police chief in February 2015, which former president Benigno Aquino III accepted. 

RELATED: Sandigan drops raps vs Napeñas, Purisima

Four months after his resignation as PNP's head, Purisima was ordered dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman from service in connection to an anomalous P100-million contract covering the delivery of gun licenses. Purisima appealed that decision, but lost before the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court, in its ruling dated May 12, 2017, said Purisima was “complicit in making it appear that Werfast Documentation Agency Inc. is a qualified courier service provider of PNP and that its appointment as the sole courier service provider of PNP is relation to applications/renewal of firearm licenses proceeded in accordance with the law, rules and regulations.”

RELATED: CA upholds Purisima's dismissal from service

ALAN PURISIMA GRAFT MAMASAPANO OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN OMBUDSMAN PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP SAF 44 SANDIGAN SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership coup rumors spark word war
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
A word war erupted between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara backs franchise approval for ABS-CBN
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday expressed support for the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN Corp. after her father,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
Grateful TV network ‘humbled’ by Duterte acceptance of apology
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. yesterday expressed its gratitude to President Duterte for accepting the television network’s apology...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Cargo vessel from virus-hit China under probe for 'misrepresentation'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 minutes ago
The Panama-flagged MV Harmony 6 arrived in Changzhou, China on February 13 and left on February 18. The cargo ship arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Inter-agency task force OKs Korea travel ban
By Kristine Joy Patag | 45 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra released a copy of the resolution to reporters. He stressed that the resolution is for...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte declares second week of February for 'National Hazing Prevention Week'
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte declared the second week of February as “National Hazing Prevention Week,” stressing...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Anti-terror bill to restrict civil liberties in the name of security — watchdog
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Voting 19-2, the Senate approved on third and final reading Wednesday Senate Bill 1093 or the proposed Anti-Terror Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Duterte bans use of vape, e-cigarettes in public places
4 hours ago
Under the EO, vaping is prohibited “within enclosed public places and public conveyances...except in Designated Smoking/Vaping...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with