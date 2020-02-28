NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken November 20, a vape shop owner takes a puff in Manila. President Duterte ordered a ban on the importation of e-cigarettes and similar products and the arrest of those using them in public.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Duterte bans use of vape, e-cigarettes in public places
(Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order banning the use of vape in public places, three months from when he first ordered the arrest of those who use vapes and e-cigarettes in public.

Duterte signed on February 26 Executive Order 106, “prohibiting the manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of unregistered and/or adulterated electronic nicotine/non-nicotine delivery systems, heated tobacco products and other novel tobacco products.”

State-run PTV4 posted a copy of the EO on Friday morning.

Under the EO, vaping is prohibited “within enclosed public places and public conveyances...except in Designated Smoking/Vaping Areas.”

The EO expanded the coverage of EO No. 26, signed May 2017, that ordered “the establishment of smoke-free environments in public and enclosed places.”

“[T]here is a need to regulate the access to and use of [Electronic Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Delivery Systems(ENDS/ENNDS)], [Heated Tobacco Products (HTP)] and other novel tobacco products, to address the serious and irreversible threat to public health, prevent the initiation of non-smokers and the youth, and minimize health risks to both users and other parties exposed to emissions,” the order read.

The EO on banning vape comes three months after Duterte told reporters in a press conference: “I said smoking is dangerous. So vaping is also dangerous and I am banning it. If you are smoking now, you will be arrested.”

Following this, the police did not wait for a formal executive order and implemented the ban. They “booked” vape users on a police blotter and confiscated their items.

EXPLAINER: No written orders yet, but PNP ready to 'book' vape users

Prohibitions under EO 106

The EO defines “electronic cigarettes or vapes” as ENDS/ENNDS, that refer to “e-liquids, solutions or refills, whether or not containing nicotine, and an electronic delivery device.”

An HTP is defined as products “that may be consumed through heating tobacco, either electrically or through other means,” while novel tobacco products are those “substances, devices and innovations entirely or partly made of tobacco leaf as raw material, already existing or to be developed in the future, intended to be used as substitutes for cigarettes, conventional tobacco products, [vapes or e-cigarettes] or HTPs.”

The EO bans the use, purchasing and selling of vapes or e-cigarettes to persons below 21 years old. The incorporation of e-liquids, solutions and refills with flavours and additives that may be appealing to those below 21 is also prohibited.

It also prohibits the “failure to mark containers and packages of ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs, and the components thereof, with appropriate health warnings, pursuant to the content, format and specifications designated by the FDA, based on the actual ingredients or components of the product.”

The EO also bans the manufacture, distribution, marketing or sale of unregistered or unadulterated ENDS/ENNDS, components thereof in the form of devices, e-liquids, solutions or refills

It also ordered that all e-liquids, solutions or refills forming components of ENDS/ENNDS or HTPs should be registered with the Food and Drug Administration, and shall be subjected to Department of Trade and Industry and FDA standards.

Establishments manufacturing, distributing, importing and selling ENDS/ENNDS, HTPs or their components meanwhile are ordered to secure a license to operate from the FDA.

The order takes effect 15 days from publication in a newspaper of general circulation. — Kristine Joy Patag 

RODRIGO DUTERTE SMOKING VAPE VAPE BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration reassigns NAIA personnel amid 'pastillas' bribery allegations
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Morente also said that the transfer of units is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive “to revamp...
Headlines
fbfb
House leadership coup rumors spark word war
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A word war erupted between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and speaker-in-waiting Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate approves 'monster' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Only opposition lawmakers Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros voted against Senate Bill 1093, which seeks to amend certain...
Headlines
fbfb
Grateful TV network ‘humbled’ by Duterte acceptance of apology
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corp. yesterday expressed its gratitude to President Duterte for accepting the television network’s apology...
Headlines
fbfb
BI reshuffles 800 airport personnel amid ‘pastillas’
12 hours ago
A complete reshuffle of Bureau of Immigration officers and personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals was...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Duterte declares second week of February for 'National Hazing Prevention Week'
2 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte declared the second week of February as “National Hazing Prevention Week,” stressing...
Headlines
fbfb
7 minutes ago
Anti-terror bill to restrict civil liberties in the name of security — watchdog
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 minutes ago
Voting 19-2, the Senate approved on third and final reading Wednesday Senate Bill 1093 or the proposed Anti-Terror Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
2 repatriates from coronavirus-hit cruise ship test negative for the disease
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the agency is waiting for the test results of the third repa...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 hits 9 more countries, arrives in South America
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The coronavirus disease 2019 has breached nine new member states of the World Health Organization with the first confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Sara backs franchise approval for ABS-CBN
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday expressed support for the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN Corp. after her father,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with