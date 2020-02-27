Taal spews moderate steam but Alert Level 2 still in effect

MANILA, Philippines — Rising magma caused Taal Volcano in Batangas to emit moderate steam plumes between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, state volcanologists said.

Taal, which is still under Alert Level 2, spewed steam reaching 300 meters high between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

This was followed by intermittent weak steaming activity.

“Aktibo pa ‘yung pagpapakulo ng tubig. Mainit ‘yung magma na umakyat at ‘yung tubig sa lawa ay pumapasok muli diyan sa volcano island. Nasisipsip paloob,” Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said.

(The steaming is still active. Magma rose and the lake water is seeping inside the volcano island.)

He added: “Kaya po ang tubig na napapakuluan ay lumalabas na usok pero 'di gaano kadami. Low lang ang emission mga 50 meters lang kadalasan. Kagabi nga ay dumami nang bahagya.”

(Once the water is boiled, it comes off as steam. Normally, the emission is low, about 50 meters. But last night, it barely increased.)

The Taal Volcano Network recorded 34 volcanic earthquakes that are associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the volcano edifice.

Alert Level 2 signifies “decreased unrest.” Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and along its coast.

Taal woke up from its slumber on January 12, unleashing kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain the next day. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas and destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas.