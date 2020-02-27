NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An aerial view shows the Taal volcano on January 17, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones, File
Taal spews moderate steam but Alert Level 2 still in effect
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Rising magma caused Taal Volcano in Batangas to emit moderate steam plumes between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, state volcanologists said.

Taal, which is still under Alert Level 2, spewed steam reaching 300 meters high between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday.

This was followed by intermittent weak steaming activity.

“Aktibo pa ‘yung pagpapakulo ng tubig. Mainit ‘yung magma na umakyat at ‘yung tubig sa lawa ay pumapasok muli diyan sa volcano island. Nasisipsip paloob,” Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said.

(The steaming is still active. Magma rose and the lake water is seeping inside the volcano island.)

He added: “Kaya po ang tubig na napapakuluan ay lumalabas na usok pero 'di gaano kadami. Low lang ang emission mga 50 meters lang kadalasan. Kagabi nga ay dumami nang bahagya.”

(Once the water is boiled, it comes off as steam. Normally, the emission is low, about 50 meters. But last night, it barely increased.)

The Taal Volcano Network recorded 34 volcanic earthquakes that are associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the volcano edifice.

Alert Level 2 signifies “decreased unrest.” Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island and along its coast. 

Taal woke up from its slumber on January 12, unleashing kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain the next day. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas and destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas. 

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
World tourism body urges nations: Avoid travel bans
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Closing borders, imposing travel bans and other extreme policies will not stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, but...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Do we need America to survive as a nation?
By Ratziel San Juan | 15 hours ago
"Do we need America to survive as a nation? Do we need America now to fight a rebellion in the entire country? Do we need...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: ABS-CBN's franchise renewal being used to oust me as speaker
20 hours ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Monday that the House of Representatives is doing its best to address measures granting...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel tells NTC: Let ABS-CBN operate
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday moved to allow broadcast giant ABS-CBN to continue operating even after expiration...
Headlines
fbfb
No contact on Ash Wednesday
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The worldwide scare over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) did not stop Catholics from attending Ash Wednesday rites yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
445 Pinoys from ships howing no symptoms
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
None of the 445 Filipinos repatriated from the cruise ship Diamond Princess earlier this week has shown symptoms of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DTI tags retail price violators
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry yesterday reminded retailers to comply with the suggested retail prices for agriculture...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Senate OKs Anti-Terror Act on final reading
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Voting 19-2 with no abstention, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1083 or the Anti-Terrorism...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Anti-cancer law remains unimplemented, advocates say
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
More than a year after the National Integrated Cancer Control Act was approved by Congress, doctors and anti-cancer advocates...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
CA confirms DBM’s Avisado
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments has confirmed the ad interim appointment of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, who assumed the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with