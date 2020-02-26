NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Wendel Avisado served as Davao City administrator when President Duterte was mayor of the southern city from 2004 to 2010.
Ex-Davao City administrator gets CA nod as DBM chief
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday confirmed the ad interim appointment of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado with no objections raised.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Avisado as acting secretary of the Department of Budget and Management in August 2019, succeeding Benjamin Diokno who was appointed governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Prior to this, the president appointed Avisado as Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns in November 2016.

Avisado also served as city administrator of Davao City from 2004 to 2010, under the consecutive mayoral terms of Duterte.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri sponsored the confirmation of the DBM chief, saying that he was the first Budget secretary to submit a detailed report every Cabinet meeting.

“He can competently lead the DBM in the timely passage and disbursement of funds for the public,” the senator was quoted saying in a Philippine News Agency report.

He credited Avisado's role in the enactment of the 2020 National Budget and the Salary Standardization Law 5 (Republic Act 11466).

