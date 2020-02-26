Ex-Davao City administrator gets CA nod as DBM chief

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments on Wednesday confirmed the ad interim appointment of Budget Secretary Wendel
President Rodrigo Duterte appointed
Prior to this, the president appointed
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri sponsored the confirmation of the DBM chief, saying that he was the first Budget secretary to submit a detailed report every Cabinet meeting.
“He can competently lead the DBM in the timely passage and disbursement of funds for the public,”
He credited
The Commission on Appointments has unanimously approved the appointment of Teodoro Locsin Jr as secretary of Foreign Affairs
His confirmation will be submitted to the Senate plenary for approval.
President Duterte appoints police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa to helm the Philippine National Police.
In a speech in Davao City, Duterte says Gamboa will have to "show his sincerity" and commit to a legacy as the new police chief.
The police force welcomes the appointment and vows that under Gamboa's leadership, "we assure the public that the PNP remains committed to intensify the campaign against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption."
Gamboa has been officer-in-charge of the PNP since the last director-general, Oscar Albayalde, vacated the post. (PNA photo)
President Duterte appoints Vice Admiral Joel Garcia as the 28th commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard. He is set to assume the position on Thursday, October 24.
"Vice Admiral Garcia is a graduate of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy and a license master mariner.
"He earned his Masters of Science degree in Maritime Safety Administration from the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden and Masters in Shipping Management from the Philippine Merchant Academy (PMMA)."
The Coast Guard says it is also grateful for the outgoing commandant, Admiral Elson Hermogino, for achieving great feats towards the advancement of the command.
Former House Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. (4th Dist., Quezon City) has been appointed special envoy of the president to Japan for Trade and Market Access.
Itinalaga ni Pres. Duterte si dating House Speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. bilang Special Envoy of the President to Japan for Trade and Market Access. | via @halili_maricel pic.twitter.com/SqlcPD2UNO— News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) October 16, 2019
Executive Order 595, s. 2006 allows the appointment of special envoys "for a specific and expressly stated mission or purpose, or specified act or event."
Special envoys generally report and perform their missions under the supervision of the Foreign Affairs secretary or the head of the diplomatic or consular post where the mission will be carried out "unless by virtue of his rank or the nature of the mission he is to report directly to the president."
Former Palace official Mocha Uson's appointment as deputy executive director of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is unacceptable, a migrant workers' group in Hong Kong says.
"Mocha Uson has no qualification to represent the OFWs. As a matter of fact, she put the lives and security of Filipino workers in Kuwait when she was the PCOO assistant secretary appointed by President Duterte," Dolores Balladares Pelaez, chairperson of the United Filipinos in Hong Kong (UNIFIL-MIGRANTE HK, says in a statement sent by the group.
"We denounce the appointment of Mocha Uson as OWWA Deputy Executive Director. This is unacceptable to overseas Filipino workers whose mandatory contributions require provision of welfare protection!" the group also says.
Overseas workers' group Migrante says the appointment of former Palace official Mocha Uson shows the government is not serious in addressing OFW issues and that it is "extremely concerned that discriminatory practices in the delivery of services to our OFWs who are not loyal to Duterte will be rampant."
"Mocha Uson’s active participation in discriminating against and demonizing OFW activists who are critical and outspoken about his policies, poor record and criminal neglect in addressing their concerns serves Duterte’s political agenda in silencing organized voices who are defending their democratic rights," the group also says.
"Duterte is putting the hard earned money of OFWs at easy disposal of a government official with a record of wasting people’s money in purveying fake news and senseless junkets."
