A photo of the Court of Appeals in Ermita, Manila.
The STAR, File
Court of Appeals orders reinstatement of 51 GMA talents
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2020 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals ordered the reinstatement of 51 talents of GMA Network Incorporated who were fired or no longer renewed after holding a picket outside of the network in protest of "harassment being perpetrated by GMA against them."

In an order dated February 19, the 15th division of the appellate court declared 51 employees regular and entitled to “reinstatement without loss of seniority rights, full backwages inclusive of allowance, and any and all benefit regular employees of GMA receives computed from the time his or her compensation was withheld up to the time of his or her actual reinstatement.”

The order effectively “reversed and set aside” the May 2017 decision and August 2017 resolution issued by public respondent National Labor Relations Commission, partly granting the Talents Association of GMA-7 (TAG) petition for certiorari (judicial review).

The court remanded the records of the case to the labor arbiter to compute the required compensation of the petitioners.

The petitions of Maria Crecelle Cruz and Socelle Fuentes, however, were denied.

Cruz was declared legally dismissed over the embezzlement of GMA’s company funds, while Fuentes filed her claim for illegal dismissal beyond the four-year prescriptive period under the law.

This is a developing story.

