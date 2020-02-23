Palace sends condolences to Robredo for mother's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Salvacion “Sally” Gerona, the mother of Vice President Leni Robredo, passed away on Saturday night, the vice president said on her personal Facebook account.

Salvacion was 83 years old.

According to Robredo's post, the wake of her mother is slated to be held in her hometown of Naga City at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Vice President made no mention as to the cause of her mother's passing.

"Mommy breathed her last at 7:27 tonight, February 22," her post read.

"Thank you to everyone who offered prayers and sent condolences. Funeral details will be announced in the next days."

On Sunday morning, Malacañang offered its condolences to the vice president in a statement.

"We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Vice President Ma. Leonor "Leni" Robredo for the passing of her beloved mother, Ms. Salvacion Gerona. In this time of bereft, we also offer our thoughts and sympathy to the family, relatives and friends of Ms. Gerona," Presidential mouthpiece Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"We understand that Sally, as she was fondly called by her loved ones, was a selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across generations," he added. "We pray that the perpetual light will shine upon Ms. Gerona, and that her soul, through the mercy of God, may rest in eternal happiness and peace."

For his part, Sen. Panfilo Lacson wrote on his personal Twitter account, "Losing our parents is hard because we regret every single day that we failed to spend with them when they were still alive. My deepest condolences to VP Leni Robredo for the passing of her beloved mother."