In this May 26, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte shares a light moment with Vice President Leni Robredo on the sidelines of the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Mabalasik’ Class of 2019 at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez
Robredo clarifies she's not part of oust Duterte calls
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday released a disclaimer that while she supports an upcoming mobilization this weekend, she is not part of calls to oust President Rodrigo Duterte from his post.

"Nakarating na po sa atin ang mga ulat ukol sa napipintong pagtitipon ng mga mamamayan sa ika-22 ng Pebrero. Mariin ang pagkakasaad sa ating Konstitusyon: Sagrado ang karapatan ng mamamayang magtipon at ipahayag ang kanilang mga saloobin," the Office of the Vice President said in a statement.

(We’ve received reports of a planned protest organized by citizens on February 22. It's clearly enshrined in our Constitution: The people’s rights to freedom of assembly and expression are sacred.)

"Gayunpaman, nais ko ring bigyang-diin: Kailangang maging buo ang katapatan natin sa mga institusyon at sa batas... Hayagan ko pong sinasabi: Hindi ako bahagi ng anumang panawagang bumaba sa pwesto si Pangulong Duterte."

(Notwithstanding, I would just like to emphasize: We need to fully abide by our institutions and the law... I am openly saying: I am not part of any ouster call against President Duterte.)

The vice president also clarified that she only wishes that all public officials fulfill their duties.

Malacañang last week disregarded social media posts inviting people to an "Oust Duterte" People Power event to be held this Saturday.

“Palagi naman silang ganyan kung ano-anong pamamaraan ang ginagawa nila, pero 86% to 87% kampi kay Presidente,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo was quoted as saying in a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon.

(They’re always like that and rely on all sorts of means, but 86% to 87% of Filipinos still support the President.)

RELATED: Palasyo dedma sa ‘oust Duterte’

Panelo was referring to a Pulse Asia survey in December 2019 where Duterte's approval ratings surged to 87% from the previous 78% recorded in September.

The approval of Robredo’s performance also increased to 53% from the 46% rating in September.

RELATED: Duterte, Robredo ratings surge – Pulse Asia

Meanwhile, Robredo said that she still supports demanding accountability from public officials through lawful means.

"Dapat idaan ang pagpapahayag ng mga hinaing at pagpapanagot sa ating mga pinuno sa mga prosesong alinsunod sa Saligang Batas. Sa gayong paraan, makikiambag tayo sa pagpapalakas ng ating mga institusyon, she said in the Thursday statement.

(Expressing our grievances and holding our elected representatives accountable should still follow the proper procedures based on the Constitution. In this manner, we can contribute to the strengthening of our institutions.)

“Sa harap ng lahat ng ito, tiwala akong magiging mapayapa ang pagtitipon. Tiwala rin akong walang magiging lugar sa ating hanay ang mga panawagang hindi alinsunod sa ating Saligang Batas at ang anumang karahasan.”

(In the face of everything, I believe that our gathering will be peaceful. I also trust that there were will be no place among our ranks for calls that violate our Constitution and any other abuse.)

