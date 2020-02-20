Robredo clarifies she's not part of oust Duterte calls

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday released a disclaimer that while she supports an upcoming mobilization this weekend, she is not part of calls to oust President Rodrigo Duterte from his post.
"
(We’ve received reports of a planned protest organized by citizens on February 22. It's
"Gayunpaman, nais ko ring bigyang-diin: Kailangang maging buo ang katapatan natin sa mga institusyon at sa batas... Hayagan ko pong sinasabi: Hindi ako bahagi ng anumang panawagang bumaba sa pwesto si Pangulong Duterte."
(Notwithstanding, I would just like to emphasize: We need
The vice president also clarified that she only wishes that all public officials fulfill their duties.
“Palagi
(They’re always like that and rely on
Panelo was referring to a Pulse Asia survey in December 2019 where Duterte's approval ratings surged to 87% from the previous 78% recorded in September.
The approval of Robredo’s performance also increased to 53% from the 46% rating in September.
Meanwhile, Robredo said that she still supports demanding accountability from public officials through lawful means.
(Expressing our grievances and holding our elected representatives accountable should still follow the proper procedures based on the Constitution. In this manner, we can contribute to the strengthening of our institutions.)
“Sa harap ng lahat ng ito, tiwala akong magiging mapayapa ang pagtitipon. Tiwala rin akong walang magiging lugar sa ating hanay ang mga panawagang hindi alinsunod sa ating Saligang Batas at ang anumang karahasan.”
