NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 138 ordered on Friday the arrest of Trillanes along with Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be the hooded man known as Bikoy in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos.
Senate PRIB/Alex Nuevaespaña, File
Trillanes arraignment set
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A few days after releasing the warrants of arrest against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and 10 others, a metropolitan trial court in Quezon City has set the arraignment of the accused for next month. 

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters that Trillanes and 10 others accused for conspiracy to commit sedition in relation to the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos will be arraigned on March 17. 

The “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos were produced during the mid-term elections allegedly to discredit President Duterte, his family and his allies by linking them to illegal drug activities.  

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) Branch 138 ordered on Friday the arrest of Trillanes along with Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be the hooded man known as Bikoy in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos. 

A certain Monique, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Ong, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Albert Alejo, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, Boom Enriquez and dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto were also named in the warrant. 

Villanueva and Alejo posted bail last Friday while Advincula is reportedly set to surrender next week to post bail.

Trillanes said he will face the charges when he returns to Manila from his trip abroad. 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) explained that the charges against Trillanes and 10 others were filed before the MTC as it has jurisdiction over the maximum penalty for the crime of conspiracy to commit sedition, which is four years imprisonment. 

In another development, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas said there is no politics involved in handling the complaint against Trillanes, as she emphasized that they studied his evidence against Advincula and vice versa. 

Advincula is the witness of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in the sedition complaint it filed against Trillanes and several others.   

“We considered the affidavits submitted by Bikoy, which is appended to the complaint filed by the PNP-CIDG. We also considered the affidavits submitted by Bikoy and submitted by Trillanes during the preliminary investigation,” Torrevillas said. 

But Torrevillas said that they are considering taking Advincula as their witness against Trillanes and 10 others, being the only witness of the CIDG. 

The CIDG has indicted Trillanes and 10 others for conspiracy to commit sedition while it cleared Vice President Leni Robredo and other members of the Liberal Party (LP) and some members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP). 

Assistant State Prosecutor Michael John Humarang said Robredo and the members of the LP as well as CBCP members were not charged since the CIDG has failed to secure “corroborative evidence” that would support their claims. 

He added that the counter-affidavits of Robredo and several others were “meritorious.” 

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Missing man found on his birthday, buried under mud on Taal Volcano Island
By Arnell Ozaeta | 8 hours ago
A man who went missing since the Taal Volcano's eruption in January was finally found dead on his birthday underneath mud...
Headlines
fbfb
P6.8-million shabu seized in former Marawi battle area
By Roel Pareño | 8 hours ago
Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and military troops seized a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million and arrested...
Headlines
fbfb
One-year-old boy confirmed as 17th polio case in Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
The outbreak of the disease, which can cause paralysis and prove fatal in rare cases, was declared in the Philippines in September...
Headlines
fbfb
Majority of Filipinos more attracted to intelligence than body
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The poll released on Valentine’s Day said 81% of the 1,200 Filipino adults would rather have a partner with smarts than...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 days ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
First-ever map to use ‘Filipina’ up for auction
By John Silva | 1 hour ago
The first-ever map to have the name “Filipina” engraved on it called the “Ramusio Map” after the Venetian...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines eyes lifting Macau travel ban
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
After Taiwan, Philippine officials are monitoring efforts to contain coronavirus disease-2019 in Macau to determine whether...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
No retaliation from Taiwanese employers over travel ban
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Overseas Filipino workers stranded by the travel ban on Taiwan can be assured they face no retaliation from their Taiwanese...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines gets 17th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija was found to have contracted polio, bringing to 17 the total number of polio...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cayetano says no to divorce
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has expressed opposition to the proposed divorce law but favors the passage of the measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with