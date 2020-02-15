P6.8-million shabu seized in former Marawi battle area

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and military troops seized a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million and arrested two suspected drug dealers in an entrapment operation Saturday inside the former battle area in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, according to security official.

Maj. Arvin John Encinas, spokesman of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the PDEA operatives from Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and troopers from 82nd Infantry Battalion under 103rd Brigade and 1403rd Regiona Mobile Force Battalion hatched the buy-bust operation and arrested the suspects about 11:45 a.m. at the vicinity of Amai Pakpak National Highway in Barangay Datu Saber.

Encinas said the people arrested, who were tagged as suspected drug dealers, were Jamil Khalid and Saranganu Bangcorong Khalil, both residents of Barangay Kiratan, Molundo town, Lanao del Sur.

The operatives seized from the suspects two large plastic sachets and a transparent plastic containing more or less 1 kilo of shabu with an estimated value of P6.8 million.

Encinas said the operatives also recovered the buy-bust money, six identification cards and other personal belongings.

The military said security have been intensified inside the former battle site in Marawi City, which they believe is being utilized for illegal drug trade.