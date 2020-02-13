NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Taipei 101 is a supertall skyscraper located in Xinyi, Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan Tourism Bureau
DOLE seeks lifting of Taiwan travel ban
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2020 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor has sought to lift the travel ban on Taiwan, which is affecting Filipinos who live and work in the island nation, mostly as factory workers and household help.

In a release Thursday, DOLE said Secretary Silvestre Bello has already asked the Department of Health to lift the temporary ban on departing overseas Filipino workers.

“For those affected by the travel ban in Taiwan, we ask for your patience and in a few days, there will be a review. While waiting for the lifting of the ban, we are providing financial assistance,” Bello said.

He said the stranded OFWs who are members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will receive financial aid worth P10,000, accommodation, food and transportation assistance.

The Labor chief also asked the workers to wait for the next three to five days.

“We hope for a possible lifting of the ban in a few days,” Bello said.

The Philippines first imposed travel restrictions on China and its special administrative regions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Taiwan was later on added in a move described by the country’s foreign ministry as “wrong and unilateral.”

Malacañang stressed Thursday that Taiwan’s inclusion in the expanded travel ban was due to the so-called “one China” policy. Beijing claims Taiwan—a self-ruled democracy—as its own and vowed to eventually take the island.

“Last night, the president said my primary concern is the health, the safety of our countrymen. Until the danger persists then we have to do what is necessary to secure their safety,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Taiwan reportedly has a planned response should the Philippines maintain its travel ban.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TAIWAN TRAVEL BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon chief sees VFA termination as 'wrong direction' for Philippines, region
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines' decision to abrogate its Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States would be a wrong move, US Defense...
Headlines
fbfb
'Thank you, next': Trump fine with ending defense pact with Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
"I never minded that very much, to be honest," Trump told reporters Wednesday. 
Headlines
fbfb
Espenido sacked for suspected drug links?
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, the controversial police official who led a bloody operation against members of an influential family...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief 'insulted' by media reports on Espenido's narco-list inclusion
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
The police chief also vowed not to comment on the issue further after journalists pressed for comment. 
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Philippine Depositary Receipt holders not owners, lawyer says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Lim explained that PDRs give its holders “the right to own a share, but that right is subjected to law.”
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Fitch unit: Philippines-US relations unlikely to collapse; sweeter ties seen post-Duterte
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | A few seconds ago
President Rodrigo Duterte let the cold air in when he decided to scrap the Philippines’ two-decade-old military agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
14 minutes ago
CHR: Release of narco-list a violation of due process, led to violence
By Franco Luna | 14 minutes ago
"The rule of law must be prioritized above all; the release of the supposed narco-list in 2016 was a violation of due process...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Retired SC Justice Buena passes away at 87
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
During his stint at the high court, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Arturo Buena wrote over 200 significant deci...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: Safety of Filipinos, not politics, reason for Taiwan's inclusion in COVID-19 travel ban
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson denied that Taiwan’s inclusion to the travel restrictions was due to the so-called “one...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace dismisses Trump's nonchalance on VFA termination
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Malacañang appears to doubt the sincerity of US President Donald Trump over his remarks on the Philippines' move to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with