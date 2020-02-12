NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Again, we will let the law take it course. The ombudsman is an independent body, a constitutional body at that and it will perform its task,” said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.
Presidential Photo/Yancy Lim
Palace on IBON red-tagging complaint: Let law decide
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang distanced itself from the complaint filed by the research group IBON Foundation Inc. before the Office of the Ombudsman against three government officials for allegedly red-tagging members of activist groups.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace will let the legal process take its course on the administrative complaint filed against National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy and Southern Luzon Command chief Major Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.

“Again, we will let the law take it course. The ombudsman is an independent body, a constitutional body at that and it will perform its task,” said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

“We will again invoke the constitutional presumption of innocence and the presumption of regularity of performance of duty,” he said.

IBON said the three top government officials should be punished for their “unprofessional, unjust, insincere, politically biased” conduct.

Sonny Africa, IBON executive director, said Parlade, Badoy and Esperon can’t just accuse activists of terrorism with only spectral evidence in their minds.

He said government resources must not be used for malicious ends.

IBON RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘It’s not about me’: Nancy Binay favors ABS-CBN franchise renewal despite differences with network
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Sen. Nancy Binay said she would vote for the renewal of franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN if it reaches the Senate.
Headlines
fbfb
Calida cites 'transcendental importance' in case vs ABS-CBN: What is it?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
“The Supreme Court should just dismiss this on the basis that it is the wrong venue," Constitutional Law professor Tony...
Headlines
fbfb
'Subservient to China': Senators react to VFA termination
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Senators slammed the signing of the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement.
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN given 10 days to comment on quo warranto petition
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
On Tuesday's en banc session, the High Court required the respondents to file their comment to the said petition for...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte orders termination of Visiting Forces Agreement
11 hours ago
The formal notice is a requirement for ending the military agreement, which spells out jurisdictional and other issues related...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
Mayor on Duterte drug list slain in ambush
By Rey Galupo | 42 minutes ago
A mayor who was included in Malacañang’s list of local officials involved in the illegal drug trade was shot...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
Senators may bring VFA issue to SC
By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
Senators have expressed regret over President Duterte’s move to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
WHO: Not airborne, but nCoV a ‘very grave threat’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 42 minutes ago
The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned that the novel coronavirus was a “very grave threat”...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
POGOs’ unpaid taxes hit P50 billion
By Paolo Romero | 42 minutes ago
Of the P54 billion that flowed in and out of the country through Philippine offshore gaming operators, only P7 billion was...
Headlines
fbfb
42 minutes ago
No suspension of graduation rites yet
By Janvic Mateo | 42 minutes ago
Graduation ceremonies calendared for March or April have not been suspended due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with