NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte at the Philippine International Convention Center on Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
Duterte says Trump tried to save VFA but his mind is made up
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 10, 2020 - 9:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte revealed Monday that United States President Donald Trump had tried to save the Visiting Forces Agreement but he insisted on scrapping the two-decades-old pact.

Duterte, who has been seeking closer ties with China while distancing himself from the US, said he is bent on terminating the VFA because of the "disrespectful" acts of Americans. He claimed the US had threatened to withhold aid to the Philippines if opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, who is in jail over drug-related charges, is not released.  

"Now, I'll make it public, public official ako (I am a public official). Si Trump, pati yung others (Trump and the others) are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. Sabi ko, ayoko (I said, 'I don't want to)," the president said during a gathering of local executives in Pasay.

"One is that napakabastos ng Amerikano, talagang sobrang bastos. Yung mga CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), nakikinig ngayon, mga Amboy, sabihan niyo gobyerno niyo bastos kayo (Americans are very disrespectful. Really disrespectful. If the CIA is listening... tell your government, you are disrespectful). Imagine demanding the release of De Lima under threat that we will not receive the aid, that all persons who had a hand in the imprisonment of De Lima will no be allowed to go to the US?" he added.

"P***** i**, ano ba meron sa Amerika ganunin mo ko (What is in America that you have to treat me like that)?" he added.

It was not clear whether Duterte had spoken with Trump or he relayed his view on the VFA through emissaries. The Philippine leader also did not mention anything about transmitting the VFA termination notice to the US government.

Duterte then denied endorsing extrajudicial killings, one of the issues tied to his controversial war on illegal drugs. The administration of former US president Barack Obama had criticized the campaign, drawing the ire of Duterte who responded by accusing Americans of interfering with the Philippines' sovereignty.

"What I said was do not destroy my country because if you destroy my country, I will kill you," Duterte said.

"Sobra sila kung uminsulto kasi (They have insulted us too much), bordering on the trashing of our sovereignty, wiping the s*** of the dog if you step on one. Americans went too far. Somebody has to remind them," he added.

Duterte also disputed claims that the VFA has benefited the country.

"We've been fighting the communist for 53 years. Kung nakatulong talaga ang America, p***** i** hanggang ngayon (If America really helped us, son of a b****, how come we are still dealing with it)?" the president said.

The president also said no accounting was done to determine whether Americans have brought nuclear weapons in the Philippines.

"The Philippine Navy was able to detect a US submarine sailing over Palawan. They did not seek permission," he added.

Duterte likewise expressed optimism that China won't harm the Philippines if "we also do not do something that will do harm to them."

"It is a geopolitical issue, territorial. Maski papaliguin ko si Xi Jinping sa Palawan, wala sa akin iyan (Even if I ask Xi Jinping to take a bath in Palawan, that means nothing to me). They do not mean harm if we do not also do something that is harmful to them," he said.  

"Sabihin, patulan nila tayo (They said they would harm us)... that will be a lot of bull****."

DONALD TRUMP PHILIPPINES-US TIES RODRIGO DUTERTE VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 10, 2020 - 7:57pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has warned the United States that he will terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".

The Palace and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. have said the process to terminate the agreement has already started. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, whose agency has been tasked with conducting an impact assessment on scrapping the VFA, meanwhile said no order has to terminate the agreement has been issued yet.

Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.

Main photo: In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat and US Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley lead the ceremonial furling of the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US military exercises. The STAR/Boy Santos

February 10, 2020 - 7:57pm

Senators adopt Senate Resolution 312 which asks President Duterte to reconsider abrogating the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and US while the chamber is reviewing the 20-year-old security pact.

— The STAR/Paolo Romero

February 10, 2020 - 7:31pm

President Duterte says US President Donald Trump is trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement.

"Sabi ko ayaw ko. One is napakabastos ng Amerikano. Talagang sobrang bastos," Duterte says in a speech Monday.

 

 

February 6, 2020 - 2:01pm

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says the Philippines should not rush scrapping the Visiting Force Agreement with the US, saying that can be done later "in a manner that is not rushed, but planned and programmed, and not out of pique."

"Certainly not this time when an intruder has built and continues to build what have become the bases of our insecurity right under our belly," he says.

"If we abrogate the VFA, this sharp contrast will not escape our people's attention:  On how we could let the red carpet stay for someone who has taken our land while booting the one who has been on our side in protesting such occupation," he also says.

February 6, 2020 - 11:20am

Although President Rodrigo Duterte has already said that he is terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement, the Philippines has not officially sent a notice of termination to the US.

Under the agreement, parties must give a formal notice of termination. The VFA remains in force for 180 days from the notice of termination.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says that although a formal notice has not been sent, "we are prepared to do so."

February 4, 2020 - 10:53am

The Presidential Commission on the Visiting Forces Agreement (PCVF), which is chaired by the secretary of foreign affairs and under the supervision of the Office of the President, will submit its impact assessment on the termination of the agreement with the US this week, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.

Guevarra, a member of the commission, had been tasked with conducting a review of the potential effects of the termination of the VFA although President Rodrigo Duterte has said he has already decided on ending the agreement, which covers the status of American troops in the Philippines and Filipino counterparts in the US.

Guevarra says the commission will submit its report and "leave the matter to [the president]."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOJ indicts Trillanes, 10 others on conspiracy to commit sedition over 'Bikoy' videos
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The complaint is the largest legal suit of the government against the opposition, with more than 30 personalities, ranging...
Headlines
fbfb
Taiwan already included in temporary travel ban — DOH
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Many countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, which the World Health Organization is...
Headlines
fbfb
'We did not violate the law': ABS-CBN says Calida allegations have no merit
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We reiterate that everything we do is in accordance with the law. We did not violate the law. This case appears to be an...
Headlines
fbfb
Solgen Calida asks Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
The media company is now racing against time as its franchise will expire in March this year. A bill to extend its license...
Headlines
fbfb
'Questionable and alarming': Lawmakers say quo warranto vs ABS-CBN 'pre-empted' move of Congress
10 hours ago
Deputy House Speaker Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) called the quo warranto petition a “questionable and alarming...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Duterte assures local officials gov't has enough funds to address nCoV impact
43 minutes ago
"If it goes out of hand, do not worry. (Finance Secretary Carlos) Dominguez has the money."
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Archaeologists unearth grave of WWII hero and banana ketchup inventor Maria Orosa
1 hour ago
Archaeologists unearthed the grave of Filipino WW II hero and scientist Maria Orosa, almost 75 years since her martyrdom...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
IBON asks ombudsman to ‘punish’ Duterte admin officials for red-tagging
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
IBON Foundation filed an administrative complaint against Duterte administration officials for red-tagging.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
ABS-CBN quo warranto another case of harassment, stifling dissent — rights groups
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The solicitor general's move was tagged as the latest in an ongoing trend of intimidation towards critical media.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOLE says it gave P35 million in aid to 3,500 OFWs affected by nCoV travel ban
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
DOLE said repatriated workers who decide to stay in the Philippines would get at least P20,000 livelihood assistance.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with