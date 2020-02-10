Duterte says Trump tried to save VFA but his mind is made up

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte revealed Monday that United States President Donald Trump had tried to save the Visiting Forces Agreement but he insisted on scrapping the two-decades-old pact.
Duterte, who has been seeking closer ties with China while distancing himself from the US, said he is bent on terminating the VFA because of the "disrespectful" acts of Americans. He claimed the US had threatened to withhold aid to the Philippines if opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, who is in jail over drug-related charges, is not released.
"Now, I'll make it public, public official ako (I am a public official). Si Trump, pati yung others (Trump and the others) are trying to save the Visiting Forces Agreement. Sabi ko, ayoko (I said, 'I don't want to)," the president said during a gathering of local executives in Pasay.
"One is that napakabastos ng Amerikano, talagang sobrang bastos. Yung mga CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), nakikinig ngayon, mga Amboy, sabihan niyo gobyerno niyo bastos kayo (Americans are very disrespectful. Really disrespectful. If the CIA is listening... tell your government, you are disrespectful). Imagine demanding the release of De Lima under threat that we will not receive the aid, that all persons who had a hand in the imprisonment of De Lima will no be allowed to go to the US?" he added.
"P***** i**, ano ba meron sa Amerika ganunin mo ko (What is in America that you have to treat me like that)?" he added.
It was not clear whether Duterte had spoken with Trump or he relayed his view on the VFA through emissaries. The Philippine leader also did not mention anything about transmitting the VFA termination notice to the US government.
Duterte then denied endorsing extrajudicial killings, one of the issues tied to his controversial war on illegal drugs. The administration of former US president Barack Obama had criticized the campaign, drawing the ire of Duterte who responded by accusing Americans of interfering with the Philippines' sovereignty.
"What I said was do not destroy my country because if you destroy my country, I will kill you," Duterte said.
"Sobra sila kung uminsulto kasi (They have insulted us too much), bordering on the trashing of our sovereignty, wiping the s*** of the dog if you step on one. Americans went too far. Somebody has to remind them," he added.
Duterte also disputed claims that the VFA has benefited the country.
"We've been fighting the communist for 53 years. Kung nakatulong talaga ang America, p***** i** hanggang ngayon (If America really helped us, son of a b****, how come we are still dealing with it)?" the president said.
The president also said no accounting was done to determine whether Americans have brought nuclear weapons in the Philippines.
"The Philippine Navy was able to detect a US submarine sailing over Palawan. They did not seek permission," he added.
Duterte likewise expressed optimism that China won't harm the Philippines if "we also do not do something that will do harm to them."
"It is a geopolitical issue, territorial. Maski papaliguin ko si Xi Jinping sa Palawan, wala sa akin iyan (Even if I ask Xi Jinping to take a bath in Palawan, that means nothing to me). They do not mean harm if we do not also do something that is harmful to them," he said.
"Sabihin, patulan nila tayo (They said they would harm us)... that will be a lot of bull****."
President Rodrigo Duterte has warned the United States that he will terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".
The Palace and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. have said the process to terminate the agreement has already started. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, whose agency has been tasked with conducting an impact assessment on scrapping the VFA, meanwhile said no order has to terminate the agreement has been issued yet.
Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.
Although President Rodrigo Duterte has already said that he is terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement, the Philippines has not officially sent a notice of termination to the US.
Under the agreement, parties must give a formal notice of termination. The VFA remains in force for 180 days from the notice of termination.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says that although a formal notice has not been sent, "we are prepared to do so."
The Presidential Commission on the Visiting Forces Agreement (PCVF), which is chaired by the secretary of foreign affairs and under the supervision of the Office of the President, will submit its impact assessment on the termination of the agreement with the US this week, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.
Guevarra, a member of the commission, had been tasked with conducting a review of the potential effects of the termination of the VFA although President Rodrigo Duterte has said he has already decided on ending the agreement, which covers the status of American troops in the Philippines and Filipino counterparts in the US.
Guevarra says the commission will submit its report and "leave the matter to [the president]."
