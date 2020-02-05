NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows detained Sen. Leila De Lima.
Facebook/Leila de Lima, File
De Lima asks SC to reverse ruling on habeas data plea vs Duterte
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Leila de Lima has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its dismissal of her plea for habeas data against President Rodrigo Duterte, calling the ruling a “twisted” application of presidential immunity.

De Lima, through her lawyer Chel Diokno, filed a motion for reconsideration on Wednesday urging the SC to reverse its Oct. 15, 2019 ruling that junked her petition citing Duterte’s immunity from suit while president.

"The resolution twisted the doctrine of presidential immunity out of all sense of meaning, gave Mr. Rodrigo Duterte a blanket license to slut-shame and discriminate against any women who tickles his fancy, and deprive petitioner (and other similarly situated women) of an effective remedy," the senator said in her motion.

De Lima sought relief from the SC to compel Duterte to give her access to information collected in the allegations thrown by the government against her. She specifically cited statements from the president saying he “will have to destroy her in public” and calling her an “immoral woman” with “a very sordid personal and official life.”

‘Unbridled powers’

The SC, in junking De Lima’s plea, stressed that the presidential immunity “makes no distinction with regard to the subject matter of the suit; it applies whether or not the acts subject matter of the suit are part of his duties and functions as President.”

But De Lima reiterated that her case presents a “novel issue of transcendental importance” as it questions acts of a president “that are clearly and obviously outside the scope of official conduct.”

She said that the dismissal of her plea has also “inoculated the President from accountability for egregious conduct, and placed an insurmountable barrier to the search for truth and the vindication of basic rights.”

With the SC ruling, Duterte was also given “untrammelled and unbridled power to slut-shame, discriminate, insult and offend and bad-mouth” De Lima so long as he remains as the incumbent president, she argued.

The senator noted that Duterte, on January 23, referred to her in a speech where the president insinuated sexual actions and cursed her.

She also raised that the SC resolution gives Duterte power to verbally attack any other woman who will be left with no legal remedy for relief so long as he sits as president.

De Lima also claimed that since she was left with no legal remedy against Duterte, the ruling violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a treaty signed in 1986.

The treaty imposes upon states that ratified it the duty to protect civil and political rights, including the right to dignity, gender equality, freedom from discrimination and freedom from unlawful interference with one’s privacy.

De Lima has been detained at the police headquarters in Quezon City due to the government’s drug charges against her. She is accused of having a hand in the proliferation of the drug trade inside the national penitentiary during her stint as Justice secretary, an accusation she has denied.

De Lima earlier accused the government of using public resources to pin her down. 

LEILA DE LIMA RODRIGO DUTERTE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
3 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.
Headlines
fbfb
NEDA not consulted on ‘Duterte Legacy’ numbers — Pernia
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the “Duterte Legacy” numbers were not shown to him for ...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipinos from Hubei arriving Saturday, to be quarantined in Nueva Ecija
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella earlier said at least 42 Filipinos in China’s Hubei province have requested...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyers may now take MCLE classes online — SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its en banc approved the rules and regulations in the conduct with MCLE online, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
'Still speculative': Nograles says there's no plan yet to renegotiate VFA
By Alexis Romero | 59 minutes ago
There is no plan yet to renegotiate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, Malacañang said Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOLE to recommend partial lifting of deployment ban in Kuwait
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Once the partial lifting of the ban is issued, the deployment of skilled, semi-skilled and professional workers to Kuwait...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Here's what Metro Manila is doing to address the novel coronavirus risk
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
All of the 17 local government units in the National Capital Region have created a task force to address the threat posed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Phivolcs: 'Crater glow' observed in Mayon but Alert Level 2 is still in effect
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Alert Level 2 is still in effect over Mayon, which means the volcano remains at a “moderate level of unrest.&rdquo...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NEDA set to submit draft EO on land use to agencies
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The draft executive order on land use would be transmitted to concerned government agencies soon so they could provide inputs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with