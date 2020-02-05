CAPMI vs CAMPI: Clean Air Philippines seeks SEC probe of similarly named group

MANILA, Philippines — The Clean Air Philippines Movement Incorporated (CAPMI) is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate and, if necessary, file legal action against a similarly named organization which it suspects of intentionally duplicating its duly registered corporate name.

In a letter, CAPMI urged the Commission’s chairman to probe why and how the Clean Air Movement of the Philippines Incorporated, with a similar acronym of CAMPI, “was able to use openly the nearly exact name” of the SEC-registered environmental organization.

“We are asking SEC Chairman Emilio Benito Aquino to speedily investigate and if warranted to file the necessary legal action for the possible malicious usage and duplication of our duly registered corporate name by another organization,” CAPMI President and lawyer-doctor Leo Olarte said in a Wednesday release.

Olarte said that the other group "totally differs and even contradicts the position taken by our legitimate organization...on major issues involving transportation and the environment."

The organization in question also has the same acronym as another SEC-registered group, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Incorporated.