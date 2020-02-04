Duterte vows government transparency on nCoV cases

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed transparency on the cases of novel coronavirus or nCoV in the Philippines as he called for an end to finger-pointing over the spread of the disease.
Duterte said the government would not gain anything if it conceals information about the nCoV, which has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide and has so far claimed more than 300 lives.
"This I can assure you, this government will never hide anything. If it says that you are going to die tomorrow because of this - it’s a contagion all over, we will tell you that," the President said in a press briefing in Malacañang Monday night.
"If it would cost your life, lives, we will not hide that. Why should we? It's a reality. Whether you admit it or not, you have to bury the dead. So what is there to hide? It's not a treasure. It is not something of value to us. It does not contribute to the national wealth. Why should we hide?" he added.
Duterte said government agencies would continue to update the media about the nCoV situation in the Philippines.
"Why should we hide it from the press? When we are supposed to tell the press, you - that go to the world and announce that there is this thing that's happening and this is what we should be doing," he added.
There have been two confirmed cases of nCoV in the Philippines, both of them Chinese nationals. One of them, a 44-year-old man, has died while his companion, a 38-year-old woman and the country's first confirmed NCoV case, is confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
The Health department announced the first NCoV case in the Philippines last January 30. Health officials reported the death of the male Chinese patient three days later, the same day they confirmed that he is the second case of nCoV in the Philippines.
When Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported the first NCoV case in the country last Thursday, he mentioned that the female patient had a companion who was also sick. Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos had explained that the male Chinese was "not as ill" at the time the Health department was holding the press briefing. His illness "progressed subsequently" and eventually led to his death, she said.
'Stop the Sinophobia'
Duterte also criticized what he called the "Sinophobia" triggered by the spread of the virus.
"It happened in China on - at least the first, that's it. But that is not the fault of anybody. Not of the Chinese, not of the Filipinos, not of anyone," the President said.
"Stop this Sinophobia thing," he added.
Duterte also rejected calls to impose a ban on all Chinese travelers, calling it an "utter disrespect to a human being."
"You hate anything that is Chinese. It is not good... One is that we have many Filipinos in China. Second is even if there are none, you know, we are a community of nations. We cooperate. China has been kind to us. We can only also show the same favor to them," the president said.
"If there are Chinese found positive and we do not want them to travel to further aggravate the situation, we can assure the Chinese government that we too will help," he added.
Duterte also claimed that "all is well" in the Philippines and predicted that the NCoV will die a "natural death."
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo suspends classes in all levels in the province's public schools from Wednesday to Friday (February 5-7) as a precautionary measure to the nCoV threat.
Private schools, he says, may suspend classes upon the discretion of their school administrators.
Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition center converted into a makeshift hospital at the epicenter of China's deadly virus epidemic on Tuesday, awaiting coronavirus patients.
Authorities are scrambling to provide facilities, beds and medical treatment for an influx of sick people in Wuhan in central Hubei province, the ground-zero of China's fight against the virus. — AFP
A South Korean woman who recently visited Thailand was confirmed Tuesday as having the deadly new virus sweeping China, Seoul's health authorities say.
The virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has infected more than 20,000 people, killing 425 and spreading to more than two dozen countries.
The latest confirmed case brought South Korea's total number of patients to 16. — AFP
The Department of Education is postponing planned national- and regional-level events in light of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says.
"These will be the regional health meets, regional athletic meets, talent contests at the national level, so all the regions will gather in one place," she tells senators, noting that, for the Palarong Pambansa, for example, the DepEd is looking at "30,000 learners and parents and grandparents" whose health may be compromised.
Filipinos being repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs will arrive through Clark International Airport in Pampanga, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says.
"There are protocols for that. They are arriving in Clark and they will be brought to quarantine facilities," he says.
The Bureau of Immigration announced last week that a special team will handle the returning Filipinos, particularly to verify their identities since terrorists may be using the health emergency to infiltrate the country.
Locsin raises the problem faced by Overseas Filipino Workers who will not be allowed to fly back to Hong Kong because of the government's ban on Filipinos going to China, Macau, and Hong Kong.
