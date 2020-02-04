NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte reads a report on the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) during a briefing at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 3, 2020.
Toto Lozano/Presidential Photo
Duterte vows government transparency on nCoV cases
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed transparency on the cases of novel coronavirus or nCoV in the Philippines as he called for an end to finger-pointing over the spread of the disease.

Duterte said the government would not gain anything if it conceals information about the nCoV, which has infected more than 17,000 people worldwide and has so far claimed more than 300 lives.

"This I can assure you, this government will never hide anything. If it says that you are going to die tomorrow because of this - it’s a contagion all over, we will tell you that," the President said in a press briefing in Malacañang Monday night.

"If it would cost your life, lives, we will not hide that. Why should we? It's a reality. Whether you admit it or not, you have to bury the dead. So what is there to hide? It's not a treasure. It is not something of value to us. It does not contribute to the national wealth. Why should we hide?" he added.

Duterte said government agencies would continue to update the media about the nCoV situation in the Philippines.
 
"Why should we hide it from the press? When we are supposed to tell the press, you - that go to the world and announce that there is this thing that's happening and this is what we should be doing," he added.

There have been two confirmed cases of nCoV in the Philippines, both of them Chinese nationals. One of them, a 44-year-old man, has died while his companion, a 38-year-old woman and the country's first confirmed NCoV case, is confined at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

The Health department announced the first NCoV case in the Philippines last January 30. Health officials reported the death of the male Chinese patient three days later, the same day they confirmed that he is the second case of nCoV in the Philippines.

When Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported the first NCoV case in the country last Thursday, he mentioned that the female patient had a companion who was also sick. Research Institute for Tropical Medicine Director Celia Carlos had explained that the male Chinese was "not as ill" at the time the Health department was holding the press briefing. His illness "progressed subsequently" and eventually led to his death, she said.

'Stop the Sinophobia'

Duterte also criticized what he called the "Sinophobia" triggered by the spread of the virus.

"It happened in China on - at least the first, that's it. But that is not the fault of anybody. Not of the Chinese, not of the Filipinos, not of anyone," the President said.

"Stop this Sinophobia thing," he added.

Duterte also rejected calls to impose a ban on all Chinese travelers, calling it an "utter disrespect to a human being."

"You hate anything that is Chinese. It is not good... One is that we have many Filipinos in China. Second is even if there are none, you know, we are a community of nations. We cooperate. China has been kind to us. We can only also show the same favor to them," the president said.

"If there are Chinese found positive and we do not want them to travel to further aggravate the situation, we can assure the Chinese government that we too will help," he added.

Duterte also claimed that "all is well" in the Philippines and predicted that the NCoV will die a "natural death."

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2020 - 9:59pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 4, 2020 - 9:59pm

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo suspends classes in all levels in the province's public schools from Wednesday to Friday (February 5-7) as a precautionary measure to the nCoV threat.

Private schools, he says, may suspend classes upon the discretion of their school administrators.

February 4, 2020 - 7:06pm

Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition center converted into a makeshift hospital at the epicenter of China's deadly virus epidemic on Tuesday, awaiting coronavirus patients.

Authorities are scrambling to provide facilities, beds and medical treatment for an influx of sick people in Wuhan in central Hubei province, the ground-zero of China's fight against the virus. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 4:15pm

A South Korean woman who recently visited Thailand was confirmed Tuesday as having the deadly new virus sweeping China, Seoul's health authorities say.

The virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has infected more than 20,000 people, killing 425 and spreading to more than two dozen countries.

The latest confirmed case brought South Korea's total number of patients to 16. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 3:06pm

The Department of Education is postponing planned national- and regional-level events in light of the risk posed by the novel coronavirus, Education Secretary Leonor Briones says.

"These will be the regional health meets, regional athletic meets, talent contests at the national level, so all the regions will gather in one place," she tells senators, noting that, for the Palarong Pambansa, for example, the DepEd is looking at "30,000 learners and parents and grandparents" whose health may be compromised.

February 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

Filipinos being repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs will arrive through Clark International Airport in Pampanga, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.  says.

"There are protocols for that. They are arriving in Clark and they will be brought to quarantine facilities," he says.

The Bureau of Immigration announced last week that a special team will handle the returning Filipinos, particularly to verify their identities since terrorists may be using the health emergency to infiltrate the country.

Locsin raises the problem faced by Overseas Filipino Workers who will not be allowed to fly back to Hong Kong because of the government's ban on Filipinos going to China, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How effective is a travel ban in containing the novel coronavirus?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippines' expanded travel ban came more than a week after Wuhan City, the epicenter of the epidemic in China, implemented...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines suspected nCoV patients jump to 80
By Sheila Crisostomo | 22 hours ago
The number of individuals in the country being monitored for possible novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease more than...
Headlines
fbfb
Bioweapon conspiracy video creeps into Senate coronavirus hearing
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Videos along with quote cards and full-text articles are the most common formats used to spread online disinformation in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Novel coronavirus can survive on objects for hours — DOH
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"There has also been information coming our way that the virus can be difficult to inactivate or to neutralize when the climate,...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands denied entry at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Thousands of incoming passengers of various nationalities who came from China, Hong Kong and Macau were prevented by immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Tagaytay businesses share woes after Taal eruption, express optimism on recovery
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Weeks after Taal Volcano erupted, several business establishments in Tagaytay are slowly getting back to their feet.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
No slowing down for Duterte amid novel coronavirus fears
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Fears over the novel coronavirus won't stop President Rodrigo Duterte from shaking hands with other people and limit...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DOH: 105 people under observation for possible nCoV
5 hours ago
As of noon Tuesday, 90 patients under investigation remain admitted in hospitals, while 12 have already been discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
How the 2019 nCoV caused worldwide panic: A timeline
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Here is a chronological timeline of events as they happened, according to the World Health Organization. 
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
OFWs affected by nCoV travel ban to receive P10K aid
7 hours ago
DOLE assured the OFWs affected by the temporary travel ban that they would receive financial assistance.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with