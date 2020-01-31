NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Doctor Jaime Bernadas, the director of Central Visayas (Region 7) Center for Health Development, said in a Jan. 31, 2020 press briefing that the infected patient and her Chinese boyfriend were only at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport for about three hours until their departure to Dumaguete.
The Freeman/Aldo Nelbert Banaynal
First novel coronavirus patient stayed in Cebu for only 3 hours — DOH
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 38-year-old Chinese woman who was reported as the country's first confirmed case of 2019 Novel (new) Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease or 2019-nCoV ARD, only stayed in Cebu for about three hours, according to a Department of Health official.

Doctor Jaime Bernadas, the director of Central Visayas (Region 7) Center for Health Development, said in a Friday press briefing that the infected patient and her Chinese boyfriend were only at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport for about three hours until their departure to Dumaguete.

“We belied reports that the patient and her companion spent a day in Cebu. They arrived at Terminal 2 then went directly to Terminal 1. They stayed at the airport then flew to Dumaguete City,” the health official was quoted as saying in a Cebu Daily News report.

The infected patient has since been isolated at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, where her boyfriend was also admitted.

She arrived in the Philippines on January 21 through Hong Kong from Wuhan City in China, the ground zero of the newly discovered strain of coronavirus.

However, the patient said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, only sought medical attention on January 25, visiting Cebu and Dumaguete before being admitted.

Air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines announced on Friday that they are contacting the passengers who were seated near the 2019-nCoV ARD patient when she boarded their respective planes last week.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Quarantine Central Visayas Director doctor Terence Anthony Bermejo said they are currently contact tracing, or locating all the places where the couple visited.

“We cannot give as to how many we are tracing and identifying right now, but we are working on it,” he said.

The MCIA serves at least 32 domestic and 22 international destinations.

It is the country's second busiest airport, posting 8.37 million domestic passengers and 4.29 million international passengers, or 12.66 million total passengers in 2019, according to data from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.

This means it sees a daily average of around 34,690 passengers.

As of Friday noon, the Health Department recorded 31 patients under investigation (PUI), 24 of whom are currently admitted including the confirmed case.

Six have been discharged under monitoring, while one death due to pneumonia in an immunocompromised PUI has been reported.

The World Health Organization on the last day of January also declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

At least 18 countries outside China have been affected as global confirmed cases have exceeded 8,000 as of writing.

— With reports from Cebu Daily News and The Freeman

2019-NCOV BUREAU OF QUARANTINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH MACTAN CEBU AIRPORT MACTAN CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MACTAN CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FBI case is latest legal issue faced by 'Son of God' Quiboloy and followers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The FBI criminal complaint said that Quiboloy’s church administrators submitted visa applications to allow KOJC members...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
First novel coronavirus case in the Philippines confirmed
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The patient, said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, is a 38-year-old woman who arrived in the Philippines on January...
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 6 days ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Locals, foreign tourists told: Follow health guidelines amid novel coronavirus fears
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Friday advised the local and foreign tourists to follow the prescribed health guidelines amid...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOTr tightens safety measures in transport hubs amid novel coronavirus scare
1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation is implementing a stricter safety measures on the country’s transportation hubs after...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Dogs, cats rescued from Taal up for adoption
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
An animal welfare group is calling on animal lovers to open their homes to pets rescued from Taal volcano island.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'What do you mean relaxed?' Panelo counters criticism of gov't response to nCoV threat
3 hours ago
The Duterte administration had not been lax in its response to the threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOLE issues guidelines to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus
4 hours ago
DOLE on Friday issued Labor Advisory 4, which laid down the guidelines to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with