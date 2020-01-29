SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this May 9, 2018 photo, American and Filipino troops participate in an amphibious landing exercise simulating a beach assault during the annual Balikatan exercises in San Antonio, Zambales.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File photo
Magdalo party-list files resolution opposing VFA termination
(Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Magdalo party-list has filed a resolution opposing President Rodrigo Duterte’s “unilateral decision” to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and the United States.

Rep. Manuel Cabochan III, a former officer of the Philippine Navy, filed Resolution No. 676 on Wednesday. He stressed that while the agreement with the US may have “contentious terms,” it “has served the Philippines in terms of ensuring the security of our nation and its people.”

“The impulsive decision to abrogate the VFA based merely on personal motivations will compromise the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the US,” he added.

Duterte threatened to end the decades-long standing agreement with the US in a month if it will not “correct” the cancellation of the American visa of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a known ally of the president.

The Palace said the visa issue was merely the “last straw that broke the camel’s back,” and is not the sole reason why Duterte made the threat.

VFA helps in Philippines' efforts to quell terrorism

Cabochan, however, raised that the abrogation of VFA helps the Philippines significantly in its counter-terrorism efforts.

He raised that through the VFA, the Philippines’ Armed Forces receive crucial intelligence reports in counterterrorism efforts, “upgrade military capability” and provide latest modern warfare.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines traces its lineage to the Philippine Scouts and the Philippine Constabulary, which were formed while the country was under the US. Its weapons, and equipment as well as its tactics and doctrine are from or were influenced by US forces, with which Filipino troops continue to train with.

The US forces, through the VFA, has also been beneficial in joint operations, including disaster relief missions, Cabochan raised.

“In the view of the many security threats that the Philippines is facing at present, the VFA continues to contribute in addressing the vulnerabilities of our national security,” the lawmaker said.

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, a member of the Magdalo and a former Navy officer, echoed the same sentiments in an earlier released statement where he called Duterte’s move to terminate the VFA as “whimsical, reckless and very damaging.”

Senate review and executive branch’s impact assessment

The Senate, meanwhile, is set to review the VFA and other military pacts with the US next week, including the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

The Department of Justice, for its part, is leading an impact assessment review of the potential cutting off of the VFA.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said the impact assessment review needs thorough study, and its "timeframe depends on how soon the Cabinet cluster or the VFA commission can convene."

The Cabinet cluster includes the Department of National Defense, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and the Office of the Executive Secretary. — Kristine Joy Patag

MAGDALO PARTYLIST PH-US RELATIONS UNITED STATES VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Left with nothing': Aeta community in Batangas among affected during Taal eruption
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
An Aeta community of around 69 families in San Luis, Batangas were among the residents who were forced to relocate when the...
Headlines
fbfb
'No home to return to': Agoncillo residents worry about future after Taal eruption
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
But many residents of Agoncillo opted to stay inside evacuation centers as they have no other place where they could seek...
Headlines
fbfb
Patient under investigation for 2019 nCoV dies in Manila hospital
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the initial count of 27 PUIs has gone down to 23 after four patients were disc...
Headlines
fbfb
‘No order to ban Chinese from Philippines’
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Malacañang sees no need to bar Chinese even those from Wuhan from entering the Philippines even as the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Chinese ships arrive in Manila
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
Two cruise ships one from Hong Kong and another from China docked in Manila this week, with over 1,400 Chinese passengers...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Magdalo party-list files resolution opposing VFA termination
1 hour ago
“The impulsive decision to abrogate the VFA based merely on personal motivations will compromise the longstanding and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Special Immigration team to screen, handle Filipinos returning from Hubei, China
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"We need to remember that terrorism, among others, remains as valid a threat as the current medical emergency we are facing,”...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pimentel: Senate to review VFA, other US defense pacts next week
4 hours ago
The panel is expected to come up with a report, which may be submitted to the Malacañang, should the plenary approve...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Trillanes: VFA serves Philippines' national interest
5 hours ago
The former Navy stressed that the VFA “has been in place for more than 20 years now, simply because it serves our national...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Ombudsman sacks 3 BuCor officials over GCTA controversy
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
The three face accessory penalties of losing their retirement benefits, cancellation of their civil service eligibility, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with