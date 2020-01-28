SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Manila Health Department, however, clarified that there was no confirmed 2019-nCoV case at the hospital.
6 Manila Chinese schools suspend classes
Rey Galupo (The Philippine Star) - January 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Six Chinese schools in Manila suspended classes yesterday after reports came out that a Chinese national was confined for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) at the Metropolitan Hospital in Binondo, which Manila officials denied.

The schools that suspended classes were the Philippine Academy of Sakya, Saint Stephen’s High School, Saint Jude Catholic School, Chiang Kai Shek College on Padre Algue and Narra and Uno High School.

The Manila Health Department (MHD), however, clarified that there was no confirmed 2019-nCoV case at the hospital.

Dr. Arnold Pangan, Manila health officer, told Mayor Isko Moreno that the supposed infected person was a 27-year-old Chinese national working at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

Pangan said the POGO worker lives at the boundary of Pasay and Parañaque and was rushed to the hospital last Jan. 25 for fever and severe coughing.

The patient came from Hubei province, China and arrived in the country last Jan. 8.

“MHD Surveillance Team, in coordination with DOH surveillance, and as per investigation, patient has fever and cough but negative on history of travel to Wuhan, China, and no history of exposure to a host or positive case,” he said.

It was later learned that the person has community-acquired pneumonia.

“The MHD is in continuous effort of intensive information dissemination in our public schools and respective barangays regarding precautions on stopping transmission of coronavirus,” Pangan said.

Moreno called on the public to avoid sharing unverified information to avoid anxiety.

He urged the public to immediately visit the nearest health center if they feel like they have symptoms of the virus.

Some schools in Metro Manila have advised their students, teachers and other personnel who recently traveled to China to self-quarantine amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The schools, which mainly cater to Chinese and Chinese-Filipino students, issued their respective advisories over the weekend as a safety precaution against the spread of the disease.

“Please do not send your children to school if they traveled to China or Hong Kong last week (Jan. 20 to 26, 2020). Keep them home for the next two weeks for self-quarantine,” read the advisory from the Makati Hope Christian School.

“They are to present a doctor’s clearance to the school clinic when they return to school,” it added, noting that alternative learning activities will be provided for them to work on at home.

Meanwhile, Uno High School in Manila indefinitely suspended classes starting Monday to gather information on the travel of students, teachers and staff shortly before and during the Chinese New Year.

“Those who have traveled or whose family members have traveled to places of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed… and to areas where numerous visitors from Wuhan were reported… must inform the school about their trips and go on self-quarantine for two weeks after the date of arrival,” it said.

“These absences from class will be excused. During this time of self-quarantine, please stay home and do not attend tutorials or go to other places,” added the school.

The school also requested students, faculty members and staff to report details about their recent travel, as well as go on self-quarantine if they had visits from family members or friends who traveled to areas with confirmed cases.

Chiang Kai Shek College said it will conduct a survey on students, teaching and non-teaching personnel on their history of travel abroad for the past two weeks as part of precautionary measures.

It will also conduct fever monitoring of students, faculty and staff entering the campus starting Tuesday.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said all schools that suspended classes in Metro Manila are Chinese schools, as many of their teachers and students traveled to China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“Private schools can suspend even without the permission of DepEd,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones. “With these suspensions, they are required to hold make-up classes. For those who will be absent due to self-quarantine, they will be entitled to make-up classes and/or make-up examinations.” With Janvic Mateo

CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' decline in corruption index to prod Duterte admin to fire more crooked execs
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
"It will goad us to sack more corrupt officials, provided, of course, there is evidence to show that they are."
Headlines
fbfb
Kuwait dismayed by Philippines' ‘blood for blood’ stance
1 day ago
Kuwait has expressed dismay over the remark of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. that he would accept only the...
Headlines
fbfb
Reason for VFA scrapping 'flimsy' and 'unreasonable' — former Philippine envoy to US
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"The VFA provides the flesh of Philippines-US relations. No VFA, no military exercises, no counterterrorism presence."
Headlines
fbfb
Gabriela Youth slams lewd clothing line's attempt at cunning excuse
9 hours ago
Gabriela Youth stressed that violence against women and children is "not a joke" and "should never be made a subject of ...
Headlines
fbfb
Health, Foreign Affairs draw up protocols to protect OFWs from coronavirus
9 hours ago
Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Health, and health experts convened an emergency meeting...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DOH probes 8 cases of suspected nCoV
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Eight persons are being monitored for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines – down from 11 last weekend,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘House of Kobe’ launched in Philippines before tragedy
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
A Kobe Bryant-inspired basketball court called the “House of Kobe” was inaugurated in Valenzuela on Sunday, just...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte’s VFA decision not on a whim – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte’s decision to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States was not made on a whim, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sin tax law on e-cigarettes ‘will save youths’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Advocacy groups Health Justice Philippines and WomanHealth are looking forward to the strict implementation of the sin tax...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Arming of BFP seen this year
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
President Duterte’s plan to arm members of the Bureau of Fire Protection will push through this year, Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with