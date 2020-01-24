SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a known ally of the President.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, file
Restore Bato’s US visa or VFA scrapped – Duterte
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - January 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has threatened to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the United States after the latter invalidated the visa given to Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a known ally of the President.

Duterte, who made the declaration as he spoke to former New People’s Army rebels in Leyte last night, said he would order the termination of the VFA if the US government would not make the necessary corrections on the cancellation.

The Chief Executive has given the US government a month’s notice for the VFA termination.

“’Pag hindi ninyo ginawa ang correction diyan (If you don’t make the necessary correction there), one, I will terminate the VFA. I am giving notice and they begin to count, I am giving the American government one month from now,” he said.

“Second, datung mga senador na nagboto sa (those US senators who voted for the) resolution sa (on the) committee level, dili nako pasudlon sa Pilipinas (I will not allow entry to the Philippines),” he added.

He also made a pun on Sen. Patrick Leahy, whom he called “leche.”

Duterte has also expressed displeasure over the move of some American senators to side with detained Sen. Leila de Lima after they succeeded in approving a resolution that sounded concern over the human rights violations in the Philippines in connection with his war on drugs.

The President referred to Senators Richard Durbin, Patrick Leahy and Edward Markey, introduced the provision in the US 2020 budget which allowed the US Secretary of State to stop the entry of Filipino officials proven to have had a hand in De Lima’s detention.

“Si De Lima, kriminal ’yun (she’s a criminal). Nag-collection ’yun, eh – kuwarta para pagka-senador niya. Ambisyon niya, nag-ambisyon pagka-presidente (she collected money for her ambition to become a senator. It’s also her ambition to become president),” Duterte said.

The President maintained that he does not have the “compassion” for drug suspects who are involved in heinous crimes.

