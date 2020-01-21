SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate public services committee, urged lawmakers to continue considering motorcycle taxis as an alternative amid today's traffic crisis.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Senators warn motor taxi TWG against 'childish' moves
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Tuesday supported the Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board's decision to continue the pilot study for motor taxis but warned the latter against repeating such actions.

In a separate interview with ANC's "Headstart" earlier that day, Sen. Joel Villanueva said that the move to halt the pilot testing for motorcycle taxi services was mere retaliation.

"I think it's a childish move kasi kitang kita mo na galit at ganti itong nangyari na statement nila," he said in the interview.  

"Ang basis nila during the hearing kulang yung mga data, hindi daw nag-ko-cooperate [pero] most of the resource persons there were saying we were not invited. They didn't get anything [at] walang masagot. Yet they were saying tapos na and this is the result of their pilot testing."

(It was so clear that what happened in their statement was out of anger and retaliation. Their basis during the hearing was that they lacked data and there was no cooperation.) 

Sen. Grace Poe pointed this out earlier as well. 

"Ang sinasabi ninyo ang datos na meron kayo ay galing sa Angkas na 99% ang kanilang safety record pero ngayon kinakansela ninyo ang pag aaral nito dahil sinasabi ninyo dapat ligtas ang ating mga kababayan," she told the TWG, pointing out that the lack of data was completely counterproductive to the point of the study.

(What you're saying is that the data you have that Angkas has a 99% safety record came from Angkas. But now you're canceling the study because you're saying the public should be safe.) 

The inter-agency technical working group behind the study suddenly announced on Monday their intent to cancel the pilot test, prompting outrage on social media. The TWG has blamed Angkas' for the termination of motorcycle taxi operations, but the latter insisted that they complied with guidelines every step of the way.  

Alternative amid traffic crisis

For her part, Poe, who chairs the Senate Public Services Committee, called the continuation of the pilot operation a "triumph for commuters in need of alternative mode of transportation," saying that "traffic congestion and the rising demand for mobility" were sufficient reasons for lawmakers to consider regulating the motorcycle taxi industry.

Today, 440,000 private vehicles slither along the EDSA thoroughfare per day, far exceeding the avenue's listed carrying capacity of 220,000. The resulting congestion costs the Philippines P3.5 billion in lost opportunities daily according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency, an amount that is expected to double by the year 2030.

"We hope the concerned agencies will devote adequate time and effort to thoroughly study its viability and safety, and come up with a comprehensive report that could aid Congress in legislating appropriate law," the senator said in a statement on Tuesday. 

"We caution them against resorting to childish tactics against participants in the study. Their mandate comes from the LTFRB, and their purpose is to help create a regulatory framework. Let bygones be bygones, and the TWG must buckle down to work."

"Huwag po tayo magpadalos-dalos ating mga desisyon, lalo na kung makakaapekto ito sa maraming tao," Villanueva also said. 

(Let's not be rash with our decisions, especially if these will affect a lot of people.) 

"Let the study rise and fall on its merits, not on childish tactics."

ANGKAS LTFRB SEN. GRACE POE SEN. JOEL VILLANUEVA TWG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phivolcs: Taal recharging for ‘powerful eruption’
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Taal Volcano is swelling, a portion has sunk and the entire volcano island has tilted slightly, indicating a “resupply”...
Headlines
fbfb
Taal updates are backed by science, Phivolcs says amid Talisay vice mayor's doubts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Ma. Antonia Bornas, Phivolcs’ volcano monitoring and eruption division chief, said they sympathize with the distressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Rappler asks SC: Can the president ban press from covering public events?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Online news site Rappler has asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the president can ban a member of the press from...
Headlines
fbfb
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Lower volcanic activity in Taal but dangerous blast still possible
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
State volcanologists observed weak steam emissions, lower sulfur dioxide levels and less energetic volcanic activity in Taal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Anti-communist gov't task force posts false quote of Anakbayan spokesperson
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 minutes ago
The false quote attributed to the Anakbayan spokesperson, matches a line from a column by a PCOO official.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
El Nido cited as ‘best solo travel destinations’ to visit in 2020
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
El Nido, Palawan is part of this year’s top 50 best solo travel destinations in the world, according to HuffPost.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Batangas evacuees who fled Taal eruption reach 1 million mark
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 hours ago
Some 800,000 residents are staying with their relatives while about 200,000 people are in evacuation centers.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Higher payment of damages for wrongful death sought
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said indemnity for death should be at least P300,000.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
CHR hopes for reform, greater cooperation with Gamboa as new PNP chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Gamboa was sworn in by President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine National Police’s 23rd chief Monday. He will serve...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with