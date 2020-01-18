Around 70,000 evacuated in Calabarzon, says NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that close to 100,000 people in Calabarzon (Region IV-A) are affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.

Of the figure, around 16,000 families or a total of 70,413 people are temporarily taking shelter in 300 evacuation centers, according to the NDRRMC’s 6 a.m. situational report on Saturday.

Since the volcano's phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon, state volcanology bureau Phivolcs reiterated that the Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) is still in effect.

In response to the threat, the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have since declared a state of calamity.

The Philippine National Police's Law and Order Cluster has deployed 12,267 of its personnel in evacuation areas, vacated areas, main supply routes and other disaster management roles.

The Philippine Red Cross has distributed hot meals (good for 5,148 people), 830 pieces of N95 and dust masks and 2,200 liters of clean water to the Taal Volcano-hit residents.

Around P16.5 million worth of assistance has been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and local government units to affected families.