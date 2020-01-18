SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Vice President Leni Robredo visited the town of Sta. Teresita in Batangas on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, to bring relief aid to evacuees here amid the unrest of Taal Volcano.
OVP/Jay Ganzon
Around 70,000 evacuated in Calabarzon, says NDRRMC
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that close to 100,000 people in Calabarzon (Region IV-A) are affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.

Of the figure, around 16,000 families or a total of 70,413 people are temporarily taking shelter in 300 evacuation centers, according to the NDRRMC’s 6 a.m. situational report on Saturday.

Since the volcano's phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon, state volcanology bureau Phivolcs reiterated that the Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) is still in effect.

In response to the threat, the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have since declared a state of calamity.

The Philippine National Police's Law and Order Cluster has deployed 12,267 of its personnel in evacuation areas, vacated areas, main supply routes and other disaster management roles.

The Philippine Red Cross has distributed hot meals (good for 5,148 people), 830 pieces of N95 and dust masks and 2,200 liters of clean water to the Taal Volcano-hit residents.

Around P16.5 million worth of assistance has been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and local government units to affected families.

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
