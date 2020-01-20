SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An aerial view shows the crater of the Taal volcano on January 19, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
Phivolcs: Volcanic activity underground despite weaker Taal explosions
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 9:50am

MANILA, Philippines — While the eruptions at Taal Volcano have weakened since it exploded to life a week ago, Alert Level 4 remains in effect, which means a potentially catastrophic blast could still happen within hours or days.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the activity in the volcano’s main crater for the past 24 hours has been characterized "steady steam emission and infrequent weak explosions.”

These generated white to dirty white ash plumes between 500 to 1,000 meters and dispersed ash southwest of the main crater.

State volcanologists said the occurrence of earthquakes in the Taal area shows there is a continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the volcano’s surface, which may lead to further eruptive activity.

Since the afternoon of January 12 when Taal began spewing ash, 714 volcanic earthquakes were plotted by the Philippine Seismic Network. One hundred seventy-six of these tremors registered at magnitudes M1.2 to M4.1 and were felt at Intensities I (scarcely perceptible) to V (strong).

For the past 24 hours, 673 volcanic earthquakes, including 12 low-frequency tremors, were observed by the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetected by the PSN.

State weather bureau PAGASA said ash will be drifted to south and southwest of the main crater if the ash plume remains below five kilometers.

But if a major eruption occurs during the day and eruption column exceeds five kilometers, ash will be also drifted to the eastern and northeastern sectors and may fall on portions of Batangas, Laguna and Quezon.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal main crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed,” Phivolcs said.

Over 16,000 families or more than 70,000 are seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers amid the ongoing volcanic activity.

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Quo warranto plea to revoke ABS-CBN franchise won't end in constitutional crisis
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
A quo warranto petition to cancel ABS-CBN's franchise is seen to lead to a "constitutional crisis." But the Palace disputes...
Headlines
fbfb
Dennis Garcia lives on in ‘Manila’
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
As they say, the creation will outlive the creator, and that’s true in the case of composer Dennis Garcia, who composed...
Headlines
fbfb
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 11 hours ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine embassy ‘extracts’ OFW from Kuwait household
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Kuwait has “extracted” a distressed overseas Filipino worker from a Kuwaiti home.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Power firm with P7K capital bags P100 million deal’
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker yesterday revealed an obscure and under-two-year-old independent power company that managed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
‘More proactive approach needed in dealing with calamity’
11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go is pushing for a more proactive approach when dealing with natural disasters and calamities...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Oil prices lower this week
By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
More oil companies announce massive price cuts this week.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Locked and abandoned: Mentally impaired persons rescued in Batangas
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard yesterday rescued two mentally impaired persons who were found imprisoned and left behind at a...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
House to probe return of polio
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives intends to investigate the reemergence of polio in the country and will summon Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Palace sees no need for Taal task force
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang does not see the need for a task force that will oversee agencies’ response to Taal Volcano’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with