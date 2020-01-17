Taal Volcano eruption's damage to agriculture reaches P3.06B

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural damage from the phreatic or steam-driven eruption of Taal Volcano has reached P3.06 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).
As of Friday morning, 15,790 hectares of land and 43,774 metric tons have
The fisheries sector was the most damaged at 52.3%, amounting to P1.6 billion with 6,000
Losses on animals, including chicken, carabao, cattle, horse, swine and goat have reached P20.1 million or
Other damaged agricultural crops are:
|Crop
|Land affected
|Weight
|Amount
|Assorted fruits and vegetables
|197 hectares
|1,453 metric tons
|P124.13 million
|Banana
|821 hectares
|7,338 metric tons
|P138.59 million
|Cacao
|52 hectares
|272 metric tons
|P8.22 million
|Coconut
|8,700 hectares
|P188 million
|Coffee
|52 hectares
|272 metric tons
|P8.22 million
|Corn
|539.3 hectares
|5,239 metric tons
|P88.9 million
The DA also reported that the Bureau of Animal Industry had delivered 20 bags of animal feeds, drugs and medicines for rescued livestock.
The bureau also deployed a mobile clinic to treat affected livestock and to provide them with feeds.
The Philippine Carabao Center and the National Dairy Authority had also provided 2.5 tons of roughages that will
The Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal will also donate 10 tons of assorted vegetables, which
Vegetable farmers in La Trinidad, Benguet will also send up to four tons of assorted vegetables which will
Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano,
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
Members of animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on ground continue to rescue animals on Taal island.
As of Friday, Jan. 17 2020, the group has rescued:
- 9 adult dogs
- 5 puppies
- 1 chicken
- 3 ducks
- 2 horses
- 1 heron
A steaming fissure has been "newly observed" on the northern slopes of Taal Volcano Island and the shoreline around Taal Lake has been receding as the volcano continues to emit steam, Phivolcs says.
There have also been infrequent weak explosions that produced gray ash plumes of from 100 to 800 meters tall.
Fissures found in barangays in Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas towns in Batangas have widened by a few centimeters in the past 24 hours, it also says in its morning update.
Alert Level 4 remains over Taal Volcano.
Tagaytay hotels and restaurants will reopen tomorrow after Phivolcs announced that the Tagaytay ridge area is safe, a news report citing Sen. Francis Tolentino says.
The Philippine Coast Guard is deploying 100 more personnel to help with relief efforts for the Taal Volcano eruption. They will also bring with them on BRP Tubbataha relief goods donated by the Chinese Coast Guard.
A Chinese Coast Guard boat arrived in Manila this week for a port visit and to hold drills with the PCG.
They carried onboard BRP Tubbataha, a 44-meter multi-role response vessel, the boxes of donations from the China Coast Guard (CCG). #DOTrPH????????#CoastGuardPH#MaritimeSectorWorks pic.twitter.com/8LlJT2bT4l— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) January 16, 2020
Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.
It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."
Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.
- Latest
- Trending