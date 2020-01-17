SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano walk past pineapples covered in mud in Tagaytay City, Philippines' Cavite province on January 17, 2020. The threat of the Philippines' Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, authorities warned on January 16, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Taal Volcano eruption's damage to agriculture reaches P3.06B
(Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural damage from the phreatic or steam-driven eruption of Taal Volcano has reached P3.06 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

As of Friday morning, 15,790 hectares of land and 43,774 metric tons have been affected by the volcanic eruption.

The fisheries sector was the most damaged at 52.3%, amounting to P1.6 billion with 6,000 fishcages in the towns Agoncillo, Laurel, San Nicolas and Talisay in Batangas province affected.

Losses on animals, including chicken, carabao, cattle, horse, swine and goat have reached P20.1 million or a total of 1,923 heads.

Other damaged agricultural crops are:

Crop Land affected Weight Amount
Assorted fruits and vegetables  197 hectares 1,453 metric tons P124.13 million
Banana 821 hectares 7,338 metric tons P138.59 million
Cacao 52 hectares 272 metric tons P8.22 million
Coconut 8,700 hectares    P188 million
Coffee  52 hectares 272 metric tons P8.22 million
Corn     539.3 hectares 5,239 metric tons P88.9 million

The DA also reported that the Bureau of Animal Industry had delivered 20 bags of animal feeds, drugs and medicines for rescued livestock.

The bureau also deployed a mobile clinic to treat affected livestock and to provide them with feeds.

The Philippine Carabao Center and the National Dairy Authority had also provided 2.5 tons of roughages that will be transported to Batangas. 

The Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal will also donate 10 tons of assorted vegetables, which are expected to arrive early Sunday in Lipa City.

Vegetable farmers in La Trinidad, Benguet will also send up to four tons of assorted vegetables which will be delivered to the evacuation centers in Batangas.

Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within days.

The volcano's activity for the past 24 hours was characterized by "weak emission of steam-laden plumes 800 meters high from the main crater that drifted to the southwest," Phivolcs said Friday. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 17, 2020 - 4:21pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 17, 2020 - 4:21pm

Members of animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on ground continue to rescue animals on Taal island.

As of Friday, Jan. 17 2020, the group has rescued: 

  • 9 adult dogs
  • 5 puppies
  • 1 chicken
  • 3 ducks
  • 2 horses
  • 1 heron
January 17, 2020 - 8:28am

A steaming fissure has been "newly observed" on the northern slopes of Taal Volcano Island and the shoreline around Taal Lake has been receding as the volcano continues to emit steam, Phivolcs says.

There have also been infrequent weak explosions that produced gray ash plumes of from 100 to 800 meters tall.

Fissures found in barangays in Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas towns in Batangas have widened by a few centimeters in the past 24 hours, it also says in its morning update.

Alert Level 4 remains over Taal Volcano.

January 16, 2020 - 7:12pm

Tagaytay hotels and restaurants will reopen tomorrow after Phivolcs announced that the Tagaytay ridge area is safe, a news report citing Sen. Francis Tolentino says.

January 16, 2020 - 3:27pm

The Philippine Coast Guard is deploying 100 more personnel to help with relief efforts for the Taal Volcano eruption. They will also bring with them on BRP Tubbataha relief goods donated by the Chinese Coast Guard.

A Chinese Coast Guard boat arrived in Manila this week for a port visit and to hold drills with the PCG.

January 16, 2020 - 8:35am

Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.

It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."

Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Singapore jails Filipina for faking diploma records
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Singapore immigration agency sentenced a Filipino national to seven weeks imprisonment last January 14, Tuesday for submitting...
Headlines
fbfb
Existing cracks near Taal Volcano widen as it continues to emit steam
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Existing fissures in areas near Taal Volcano widened by a few centimeters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Taal's main crater lake has been drained
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Taal’s main crater lake is 1.9 kilometers in diameter and four meters above sea level.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo hits Mocha for exploiting Taal tragedy to spread lies
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hit back at OWWA Deputy Executive Director Mocha Uson for spreading misinformation.
Headlines
fbfb
ICC communication 'purely politics', former Duterte accuser Sabio says
5 hours ago
Sabio on Tuesday signed an affidavit saying he intends to withdraw the communication he had filed in April 2017, where he...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Bras not recommended as makeshift face mask, DOH chief says
1 hour ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque clarified that using bra as an alternative to face mask is not recommended by the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gov't urged to strengthen climate action, phase out coal to avoid Australia fire crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The massive bushfires raging across Australia have reportedly killed roughly a billion animals and have burnt roughly 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Wage commission: 'Triple pay' for workers on April 9 'double holiday'
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Employees who work on Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9 are entitled to triple pay, the National Wages and Productivity Commission...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Drilon tells 'ninja cops' their days are 'numbered' after Albayalde indictment
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Drilon said the indictment of Albayalde should serve as a warning to “ninja cops” that law is catching up with...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Chinese firm in Sangley airport project helped build South China Sea artificial islands
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Chinese state-owned firm that will handle the development of Sangley airport in Cavite is the same company that helped...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with