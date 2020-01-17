SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
A resident walks amongst the debris of their destroyed house covered in mud and ash due to the eruption of the nearby Taal volcano, at a village in Laurel, Batangas province on January 16, 2020. The threat of the Philippines' Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, authorities warned on January 16, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Existing cracks near Taal Volcano widen as it continues to emit steam
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Existing fissures in areas near Taal Volcano widened by a few centimeters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

In its 8 a.m. update, the state seismic network said existing cracks in barangays of Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas in Batangas province have been observed to widen.

Alert level 4 is still raised over the volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

The volcano's main crater continued to emit steady steam and infrequent weak explosions in the past explosions.

The latest emissions generated dark gray ash plumes 100 to 800 meters high and dispersed ash southwest to west of the main crater, Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs also observed that the shoreline around the whole of Taal Lake has been receding.

From 5 a.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, Phivolcs recorded 65 volcanic earthquakes, two of which with magnitudes 1.3 to 3.1 and were both felt at Intensity I.

It also noted that the Taal Volcano network recorded 944 volcanic earthquakes with 29 low-frequency earthquakes.

"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," Phivolcs said.

The towns of Laurel, Taal, Agoncillo and Talisay have been on lockdown to prevent people from entering the "off limits zone."

The four towns are within the 14-kilometer danger zone, which is susceptible to ballistic projectiles, base surges and volcanic tsunami.

PHIVOLCS TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 17, 2020 - 8:28am

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 17, 2020 - 8:28am

A steaming fissure has been "newly observed" on the northern slopes of Taal Volcano Island and the shoreline around Taal Lake has been receding as the volcano continues to emit steam, Phivolcs says.

There have also been infrequent weak explosions that produced gray ash plumes of from 100 to 800 meters tall.

Fissures found in barangays in Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas towns in Batangas have widened by a few centimeters in the past 24 hours, it also says in its morning update.

Alert Level 4 remains over Taal Volcano.

January 16, 2020 - 7:12pm

Tagaytay hotels and restaurants will reopen tomorrow after Phivolcs announced that the Tagaytay ridge area is safe, a news report citing Sen. Francis Tolentino says.

January 16, 2020 - 3:27pm

The Philippine Coast Guard is deploying 100 more personnel to help with relief efforts for the Taal Volcano eruption. They will also bring with them on BRP Tubbataha relief goods donated by the Chinese Coast Guard.

A Chinese Coast Guard boat arrived in Manila this week for a port visit and to hold drills with the PCG.

January 16, 2020 - 8:35am

Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.

It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."

Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.

January 15, 2020 - 6:27pm

In a special session today, the Provincial Council of Cavite approved a resolution declaring Cavite, among the provinces nearest the rumbling Taal Volcano, under a state of calamity. 

