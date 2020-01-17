Existing cracks near Taal Volcano widen as it continues to emit steam

MANILA, Philippines — Existing fissures in areas near Taal Volcano widened by a few centimeters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (
In its 8 a.m. update, the state seismic network said existing cracks in barangays of Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas in Batangas province have
The volcano's main crater continued to emit steady steam and infrequent weak explosions in the past explosions.
The latest emissions generated dark gray ash plumes 100 to 800 meters high and dispersed ash southwest to west of the main crater,
From 5 a.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday,
It also noted that the Taal Volcano network recorded 944 volcanic earthquakes with 29 low-frequency earthquakes.
"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity,"
The
The four towns are within the 14-kilometer danger zone, which is susceptible to ballistic projectiles, base surges and volcanic tsunami.
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest.
A steaming fissure has been "newly observed" on the northern slopes of Taal Volcano Island and the shoreline around Taal Lake has been receding as the volcano continues to emit steam, Phivolcs says.
There have also been infrequent weak explosions that produced gray ash plumes of from 100 to 800 meters tall.
Fissures found in barangays in Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay and San Nicolas towns in Batangas have widened by a few centimeters in the past 24 hours, it also says in its morning update.
Alert Level 4 remains over Taal Volcano.
Tagaytay hotels and restaurants will reopen tomorrow after Phivolcs announced that the Tagaytay ridge area is safe, a news report citing Sen. Francis Tolentino says.
The Philippine Coast Guard is deploying 100 more personnel to help with relief efforts for the Taal Volcano eruption. They will also bring with them on BRP Tubbataha relief goods donated by the Chinese Coast Guard.
A Chinese Coast Guard boat arrived in Manila this week for a port visit and to hold drills with the PCG.
They carried onboard BRP Tubbataha, a 44-meter multi-role response vessel, the boxes of donations from the China Coast Guard (CCG). #DOTrPH????????#CoastGuardPH#MaritimeSectorWorks pic.twitter.com/8LlJT2bT4l— Philippine Coast Guard (@coastguardph) January 16, 2020
Taal Volcano erupted "short-lived dark gray ash plumes 500 meters and 800 meters high" at 6:17 a.m. and 6:21 a.m. on Thursday morning, Phivolcs says in its morning advisory.
It says volcanic activity in Taal has "generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed ash to the southwest."
Despite that, Alert Level 4 remains up, meaning a hazardous eruption could happen within hours or days.
In a special session today, the Provincial Council of Cavite approved a resolution declaring Cavite, among the provinces nearest the rumbling Taal Volcano, under a state of calamity.
