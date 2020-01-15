SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Residents clean the roof of their house filled with ash spewed by Taal Volcano in Tagaytay city, south of Manila on January 14, 2020
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 16, 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines— Some classes in the areas affected by the Taal eruption remain suspended on Thursday, January 16.

A number of local government units continued to suspend classes in their areas to prioritize the safety of students. Several areas are still experiencing low-intensity earthquakes as well as ashfall.

Keep refreshing to view the running list of class suspensions for January 16, Thursday (Can’t view the list? Click here)

CLASS SUSPENSIONS TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020 WALANG PASOK
Philstar
