Residents clean the roof of their house filled with ash spewed by Taal Volcano in Tagaytay city, south of Manila on January 14, 2020
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 16, 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 5:44pm
MANILA, Philippines— Some classes in the areas affected by the Taal eruption remain suspended on Thursday, January 16.
A number of local government units continued to suspend classes in their areas to prioritize the safety of students. Several areas are still experiencing low-intensity earthquakes as well as ashfall.
Keep refreshing to view the running list of class suspensions for January 16, Thursday
