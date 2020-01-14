SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
?PDRF and member-companies Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. and Metrobank, are addressing immediate needs by distributing face masks in affected areas. In partnership with ?Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response ?teams.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Private sector brings aid to communities around Taal
(The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2020 - 12:01am

?MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), made up of many of the largest corporations in the country, has released a list of private sector response efforts following the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas last Sunday.

?PDRF and member-companies Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. and Metrobank, are addressing immediate needs by distributing face masks in affected areas. In partnership with ?Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response ?teams. 

Member companies have also brought other forms of aid: Manila Water sent 30 water tankers ?to evacuation centers in Batangas, including Bolbok Provincial Sports Complex, three sites in ?Tanauan and one in Sto. Tomas. Ayala Corp. affiliates Globe Telecom, Generika Drugstore ?and Ayala Malls are also responding to the current needs in Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Globe Telecom is providing free and unlimited internet connection in all four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and select malls in Laguna, Cavite and Batangas; Generika placed its clinics on high alert to provide medicine, medical supplies, first-aid and medical consultation; and Ayala Malls extended the waiver of overnight parking fee to Jan. 13 and provided free WiFi connection.

?“We continue to coordinate the assistance of the private sector and engage our local and overseas partners and the government and LGUs to help people in whatever way we can,” said PDRF president Butch Meily yesterday. ?

Other response efforts include the 2,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers from PLDT-?Smart Foundation and  Smart Communications; 1,000 hygiene kits with face masks for emergency response teams from PSF; communications support for Metropolitan ?Manila Development Authority volunteers and Libreng Charging stations at the PLDT Tagaytay ?Office from Smart; and Alagang  Kapatid Foundation’s deployment of a responder food truck starting today to serve hot meals to at least one evacuation center a day. 

?One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation ?centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas. ?In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 ?blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts and 100 pieces of water filters for families.

In addition, Makati Medical Center Foundation is sending 8,000 disposable face masks, 2,400 ?bottles of Le Minerale mineral water and 1,600 psycho-social first aid shoeboxes.

PDRF is also ?coordinating with Stat Med Ambulance and Medical Services, a fleet of ambulances that is part of the network of EMTs (emergency medical technicians) in the Philippines, that will be deploying medical personnel to Batangas and providing logistical assistance for the transportation of relief goods.

Established in 2010, PDRF is the major private sector coordinator for disaster risk reduction and ?management in the country. Composed of over 85 member-companies, PDRF is co-chaired by ?PLDT-Smart Communications chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Ayala Corp. chairman and ?CEO Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
A number of towns and cities canceled classes for Tuesday, January 14, as Taal Volcano continues to rumble.
Headlines
fbfb
Best- to worst-case scenarios: Taal eruption may last from days to months
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
If worse comes to worst, the eruption of Taal Volcano may last for months or even years, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
Here are the relief initiatives where you can help out.
Headlines
fbfb
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event...
Headlines
fbfb
Maps of areas in immediate danger from a hazardous Taal eruption
12 hours ago
Maps released by state volcanologists show the extent of possible hazards that accompany a dangerous eruption of Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Stores run out of N95 masks; profiteers warned
By Rey Galupo | 2 hours ago
To protect themselves from respiratory diseases that may result from the ashfall spewed by Taal Volcano, Filipinos have been...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NAIA partially opens
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport resumed partial operations yesterday morning after being closed due to the eruption...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte vows to sign EO on medicine price caps
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to sign a proposed executive order that would lower the prices of more than 100 life-saving medicines,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Want to help? Damayan welcomes donations for Taal relief drive
2 hours ago
The Philippine STAR’s social arm, Operation Damayan, is mobilizing a quick-response fund drive to reach out to communities...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte wants number of POGOs regulated
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte wants to limit the number of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the Philippines, saying the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with