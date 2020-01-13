SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The blog Volcano Discovery published two articles between January 8 and 12 on eruptions that took place around the world, one of which included the Taal Volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon.
Volcano Discovery
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The blog Volcano Discovery published two articles between January 8 and 12 on eruptions that took place around the world, one of which included the Taal Volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption on Sunday afternoon.

The said articles mapped together the volcanoes currently erupting or exhibiting minor activity in different countries. Both respectively displayed 26 eruptions in progress and 13 other instances of volcanic activity.

However, since being reposted hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter, reaching over 100,000 users collectively, the context of the articles and their volcanic eruption maps have changed.

Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event or the end of the world as we know it.

The January 8 article, for example, was shared to a Facebook group with a caption that reads: “AYAN PO OH NAGKASABAY SABAY NA ANG MGA BULKAN (Look, the volcanoes are all going off at once),” with praying emojis.

The Facebook page "Coalition Against Darkness and Dictatorship - CADD" also reposted the January 12 article with the caption: "Mukhang kailangan na talagang magdasal sa Panginoon Diyos ano (It looks like we better start praying to our dear God)?"

However, there is no need to worry since the “many” simultaneous volcanic eruptions globally are normal as pointed out repeatedly by scientists in the past.

Robin Andrews, a doctor of experimental volcanology, previously allayed fears that the numerous eruptions are connected or part of some alarming trend.

“Earth is a geologically active world because it contains two sources of internal heat: decaying radioactive elements, and the primordial embers retained from the planet’s frankly violent birth 4.5 billion years ago. This thermal energy is gradually escaping from the depths of the world and into space,” Andrews wrote in a 2018 Forbes article.

“Eruptions are a pretty neat way for the planet to cool down, which is why they are always taking place. That’s really all there is to it – it’s just our pale, blue dot attempting to chill.”

The Global Volcanism Program of the United States Geological Survey and the Smithsonian Institution, for instance, documents volcanic activity constantly taking place around the world and maintains a database of active volcanoes and their eruptions.

“Although detailed statistics are not kept on daily activity, generally there are around 20 volcanoes actively erupting at any particular time,” according to the program’s website.

Andrews reiterated that volcanic eruptions occurring at the same time "are nothing more than coincidences."

EXPLAINER TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
A number of towns and cities canceled classes for Tuesday, January 14, as Taal Volcano continues to rumble.
Headlines
fbfb
Maps of areas in immediate danger from a hazardous Taal eruption
4 hours ago
Maps released by state volcanologists show the extent of possible hazards that accompany a dangerous eruption of Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbfb
Hot Topic: Will using your air conditioner during an ashfall damage it?
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Ash falling on various areas of Luzon, including Metro Manila after Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption on Sunday sparked...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Canceled classes for January 13, 2020
23 hours ago
Here are the areas where classes are suspended for Jan. 13, 2020 due to Taal Volcano's unrest.
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Here are the relief initiatives where you can help out.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Majority of Filipinos see human rights violations in 'failing' drug war — SWS
By Franco Luna | 2 minutes ago
According to the latest SWS poll, 76% of Filipinos saw "many" human rights abuses in the administration's war on illegal...
Headlines
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Duterte not inclined to approve proposed Manila Bay reclamation
By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
"I am not ready even to say that I will grant it, not in my time..."
Headlines
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Taal spews 'weak, sporadic' lava and ash
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 58 minutes ago
Phivolcs also recorded 144 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal region since Sunday afternoon.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace says even Duterte was affected by Taal Volcano eruption
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Palace said the eruption of Taal Volcano prevented President Duterte from taking a flight to Manila last Sunday.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte says he will sign EO lowering prices of life-saving medicines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has been pushing for an executive order that would cut the prices of 122 drugs by half.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with