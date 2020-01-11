BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Locsin initially challenged the crowd to try to beat him up before giving an assurance that migrant Filipino workers stranded in the Middle East would be brought home.
Photo courtesy of College Editors Guild of the Philippines
Locsin hit for 'unprofessional' behavior vs protestors, OFW families
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has been criticized by a labor organization that monitors overseas Filipino workers following his tirade at a protest in front of the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The crowd of protesters claimed the United States is instigating a war again in the Middle East after its airstrike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, triggering regional tension that has since apparently de-escalated.

“O sige, bugbugin niyo ako (Go, beat me up),” Locsin said, taunting protestors before reassuring that the government is doubling efforts to evacuate OFWs in the Middle East.

"Kahit na wala nang gera (Even if there’s no more war). In spite of that, there will be a massive repatriation effort to bring our people back home.”

The Saudi Arabian chapter of Migrante International said Locsin's behavior is inexcusable and unbecoming of the country's top diplomat.

“Sa halip na harapin ng maayos ng DFA Secretary at ipaliwanag nito Repatriation Plan ng Duterte administration, nag amok pa ito at binastos ang mga mamamayang nag hahapag ng kanilang hinaing sa ahensya,” the migrant workers group said in a statement.

(Instead of the DFA Secretary approaching the protesters calmly and explaining the Duterte administration’s Repatriation Plan, he behaved wildly and mistreated citizens who were forwarding their grievances to the government agency.)

Migrante-Canada also said that Locsin’s behavior is unnecessary since the protesters and the families of affected OFWs were only asking for answers to legitimate concerns.

“It is unacceptable for Locsin, or for any public servant, to show his arrogance when he yelled at the protesters and OFW families and challenged them to beat him up...the hostile secretary only showcased his utter ignorance about how diplomacy works, setting a dangerous precedent if his deplorable behavior is emulated by the wide following he claims for the government’s actions.”

The group also clarified the demands of the protesters to the DFA.

“At the rally, Migrante International and its allies expressed their concern over the militarization of the evacuation mission in Iraq led by retired general, now environment secretary, Roy Cimatu. The Philippines’ deployment of two battalions of combatants shows a message incongruent with the objective to take care of the welfare of [OFWs] in the Middle East.”

“This move only puts our OFWs in more danger, knowing that all armed personnel are a legitimate target in an armed conflict situation. What our 1,600 kababayans and their dependents need in this time of crisis are health and well-being professionals and practitioners, translators and diplomatic personnel to help them in the process of safe repatriation.”

The mandatory repatriation has commenced as of Saturday morning, with Special Envoy to the Middle East Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu in Qatar facilitating evacuations on the ground.

The first batch of evacuees at the Philippine Embassy in Iraq is set for Qatar from where they will be transported to Manila on Sunday.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DFA MANDATORY REPATRIATION MIGRANTE OFWS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS TEDDY LOCSIN TEDDY LOCSIN JR US-IRAN TENSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LPA set to enter PAR; rainy week seen
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
A low-pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and will bring rains over the eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
Chinese top list of rude tourists barred from Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Among the unruly foreigners in 2019, Chinese nationals were dubbed as the rudest to arrive at Philippine airports, based on...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin confronts protesters outside DFA office
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confronted a group of protesters who were calling for measures to save Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Bongbong Marcos says he will run for national post in 2022
1 day ago
Marcos said he will seek a national post in the next elections but he has not yet decided which position he will run for...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin challenges activists at DFA picket to try to beat him up
1 day ago
Locsin told the crowd to "try it, o sige, bugbugin mo ako," which was not among the calls that the activists were making...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
36 minutes ago
Iran's statement on downed Ukrainian airliner
36 minutes ago
Iran said on Saturday that its armed forces had "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 passengers...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Species-saving Galapagos giant tortoise Diego can take a rest
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
The 100-year-old tortoise, who was recruited along with 14 other adults for a captive breeding program, will be returned to...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
2 AFP battalions on standby for Middle East evacuation
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Tensions between the United States and Iran may be cooling down, but Philippine soldiers and military assets will still be...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Palace: US senators prejudiced, misguided
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has expressed disappointment over a US Senate resolution calling for sanctions against officials responsible...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Jeepney drivers seek P10 minimum fare
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Transport groups have filed with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board a petition asking for a fare hike...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with