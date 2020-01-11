BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine government has started the mandatory repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, with special envoy Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu currently in Qatar to implement evacuations on the ground.
The STAR/Rudy Santos, File
Repatriation of OFWs in Middle East starts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 2:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has started the mandatory repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East, with special envoy Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu currently in Qatar to implement evacuations on the ground.

The first batch of evacuees, totaling 14, were reported at the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

They are set to be transported to Doha, Qatar from where they will be flown to Manila on Sunday.

The number of evacuees may increase since the embassy is still calling on more OFWs to return to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard Ship BRP Gabriela Silang is on standby in Malta and is prepared to sail to nearby countries where Filipinos are endangered.

A mandatory repatriation alert has been issued and remains in effect in Iraq, Iran and Lebanon after a United States airstrike last week killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad's international airport in Iraq.

There are an estimated 1,600 documented Filipinos living in Iraq and another 1,000 in Iran.

Kuwait, where the security level was raised to maximum on Thursday, continues to be closely monitored.

An area covering a 100-kilometer radius from and including Tripoli, Libya now also has an Alert Level 4 (mandatory repatriation) in place. Outside of the said radius, an Alert Level 2 status (restriction phase) remains.

“We advise our kabayans in Iraq and in Tripoli, Libya to contact the nearest Philippine mission to facilitate their mandatory evacuation,” the Department of National Defense posted on social media.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Friday said the evacuation of OFWs in the Middle East must still take place despite Washington's call for de-escalation in the region.

"I suppose may mga mixed reactions diyan. But at the end of the day, 'pag sinabi nating mandatory repatriation, no ifs and buts diyan. That's for the safety of everybody," Nograles told the media.

(I suppose there are some mixed reactions there (Iraq). But at the end of the day, when we say mandatory repatriation, we mean no ifs and buts.)

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, said that Filipinos married to Iraqi nationals are exempted from the mandatory evacuation.

"Well, in those places where there is really a great danger for the Filipinos to be staying, the latest advice I was given was that in Iraq, it is forced evacuation. But on those who are married already, whose husbands are Iraqi nationals, we cannot do anything," the president said in an interview with ABS-CBN broadcasted on Friday night.

IRAN IRAQ MANDATORY REPATRIATION MIDDLE EAST OFW OFWS RODRIGO DUTERTE ROY CIMATU US-IRAN TENSIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin confronts protesters outside DFA office
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confronted a group of protesters who were calling for measures to save Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin challenges activists at DFA picket to try to beat him up
1 day ago
Locsin told the crowd to "try it, o sige, bugbugin mo ako," which was not among the calls that the activists were making...
Headlines
fb tw
Chinese top list of rude tourists barred from Philippines
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Among the unruly foreigners in 2019, Chinese nationals were dubbed as the rudest to arrive at Philippine airports, based on...
Headlines
fb tw
Bongbong Marcos says he will run for national post in 2022
1 day ago
Marcos said he will seek a national post in the next elections but he has not yet decided which position he will run for...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace: US senators prejudiced, misguided
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has expressed disappointment over a US Senate resolution calling for sanctions against officials responsible...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
47 minutes ago
Species-saving Galapagos giant tortoise Diego can take a rest
By Agence France-Presse | 47 minutes ago
The 100-year-old tortoise, who was recruited along with 14 other adults for a captive breeding program, will be returned to...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
2 AFP battalions on standby for Middle East evacuation
By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Tensions between the United States and Iran may be cooling down, but Philippine soldiers and military assets will still be...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Jeepney drivers seek P10 minimum fare
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Transport groups have filed with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board a petition asking for a fare hike...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
DPWH overtakes DepEd, get bigger budget this year
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways is the biggest gainer in the P4.1-trillion national budget for this year, overtaking...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
NCRPO: Traslacion successful amid complaints
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Despite some complaints over the new security measures, the National Capital Region Police Office has declared the recently...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with