Robredo downplays Duterte’s remark on her drug war assessment

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo shrugged off yesterday President Duterte’s remark that she is a “colossal blunder” after she called the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign a “massive failure.”

“Ever since, I don’t respond to insults. I only respond if their facts are fake and have no basis. But if it’s about an impression on me, it’s his (Duterte’s) right to think of me like that. I won’t defend myself because the media that followed me in my 18 days in ICAD will prove that I do my work,” she said at the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum.

Robredo also defended her report and insisted that all the data related to the drug war came from government agencies, including the Philippine National Police.

“We didn’t invent our data,” Robredo stressed.

Robredo was appointed as co-chairperson of the Interagency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD) in early November after she claimed, in a Reuters interview in October, that Duterte’s bloody campaign was not working.

Robredo said she was not surprised by the barrage of criticisms from administration officials and Duterte’s allies following the release of her report on the government’s drug war.

On Wednesday, Duterde said Robredo was a “colossal blunder” and should revisit her report.

“I knew that once I release the report they will gang up on me, and the attacks will be personal,” she said. “But I have to report even if they don’t want to hear it,” she added.

The Vice President also disagreed that the country is on the verge of becoming a narco state.

“It’s (illegal drugs) a big problem but not insurmountable. We’re not a narco state yet. If you say narco state, the country is run by illegal drugs,” she said.

Robredo, a human rights lawyer, also opposed the re-imposition of capital punishment to eradicate the drug problem in the country.

“If you look at the experience of other countries, death penalty has not become a deterrent to the drug problem,” she said.

She said other countries, which succeeded in eliminating illegal drugs, poured in huge investments on prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Vice President likewise disputed criticisms that her report was political and meant to affect the 2022 presidential elections.

“It’s (2022 elections) still very far. Let’s not waste the remaining two and a half years thinking about this, there’s still a lot of things to do. If you think of 2022, you will see everyone as an enemy. I am not an enemy. Period,” she said.

Robredo said her acceptance of Duterte’s challenge to lead the drug war meant that she really wants to support the government.

“The mere fact that I accepted the challenge, I was extending may hand to help despite the many insults I have to bear. I need to set aside all of these because I have the responsibility to help,” she said.

Robredo said it is up to the President whether or not he will accept her recommendations to improve his anti-illegal drug campaign.

She urged Duterte to be open to suggestions, even those coming from the opposition and his critics, if he is really serious in ending the drug menace in the country.

The opposition Liberal Party (LP) slammed the chiefs of the PNP and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for criticizing Robredo’s report about the government’s war on drugs that was based on data that came from the two agencies. –With Cecille Suerte Felipe