Angara urges heightened climate change focus amid Australia bushfire crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sonny Angara on Wednesday called for a renewed and sharpened emphasis on climate change and its effects amid the bushfire crisis in Australia.

The ongoing blaze has been tagged as one of the worst bushfires in the country's history, as the fires have been burning in the continent since September.

As of this writing, 25 people have died, over 2,000 homes have been destroyed displacing thousands, and a staggering one billion animals have already died, experts said.

Even worse, a significant amount of the deaths of animals had to come as a result of euthanasia, or mercy killing.

"What is taking place in our regional ally is a harsh reminder of the stark reality of climate change and its effects on all of humanity," Angara said in a statement.

"We need to treat this phenomenon seriously and take the necessary steps to address the situation, no matter how big or small these may be. The survival of nations depends on this."

Green group Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment urged the government to act on climate change immediately, warning that the country may meet a similar fate.

“The unprecedented Australian bushfires is the strongest warning yet that the impacts of climate change we thought we will be facing 20 or 50 years later is already a catastrophic reality today,” Leon Dulce, Kalikasan PNE national coordinator, said in a statement on Monday.

“The climate emergency can no longer be put into the political back burner by world leaders, including President Rodrigo Duterte. Our world, as we have seen in Australia, will literally burn down if we don’t act now.”

Even former Miss Universe Catriona Gray spoke out on the matter, asking netizens to offer their thoughts and prayers for those affected.

The senator also reiterated that the Philippines was ready to provide support to the Australian government in any way it could.

"For over 7 decades since diplomatic relations were established between our two countries, Australia has always been there for the Philippines whenever calamities strike," he said.

"Now at its time of need, the entire Philippine nation stands behind its ally Australia."