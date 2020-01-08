Duterte: Iran must protect OFWs; US troop transit OK

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has stressed the need for Iran to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East and that he would allow the “transit” of US soldiers in the country should the tension and hostilities in Iran escalate.

“(We have the) Visiting Forces Agreement. We will continue to respect it in transit,” Duterte said, referring to American troops who might use several “agreed locations” or bases in the Philippines as transit points.

“But to use the Philippines as a launching pad to fly the missiles and rockets, I do not think that... I have to stop them,” he added.

He also said that his government, which has shied away from the US as it developed better relations with China and Russia, can allow US planes and ships in the country only for refueling, but nothing more than that. “Yes, I said that’s normal. We allow ships of – the gray ships of other nations to park here and get some… to get some provisions.”

Duterte has ruled out for now the possibility of allowing the Philippine military to fight alongside US troops in Iran “unless the national interest would demand it” and decided by him and Congress.

On his move to call on Congress to go into special session, Duterte said he deemed it necessary to ask for authority to be able to tap certain amounts if needed to repatriate the thousands of OFWs in the Middle East.

A standby authority, he explained, would allow him to allocate and spend funds in case of emergency.

“Well, I said there’s money but you know you cannot spend it. It has to be budgeted. Only Congress can order the National Treasury to set aside a certain amount and that is not enough,” he said.

He revealed that he already sent Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao to Iran and Iraq to send his message and to talk to the leaders about the plight of Filipino workers.

“Just to get an assurance that my countrymen will have egress in case hell breaks loose,” he stressed.

Asked about the statement of presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo that the Chief Executive would side with the Americans if Filipinos are caught in the middle of the escalation of hostilities, Duterte said “it’s just a projection.”

He revealed that he had discussed plans A, B and even the worst-case scenarios with several concerned government officials, although he refused to provide details.

Panelo earlier in the day said the President is ready to “side with the Americans” if any Filipino would be put in harm’s way once violence escalates in Iran.

Last Monday, Duterte discussed with his Cabinet the contingency measures for the repatriation of OFWs as well as other plans during the 45th Cabinet meeting, which followed his initial meeting with members of the security cluster.

Panelo said the President stressed that it is the paramount duty of government to give protection to Filipinos whenever their lives are in peril and wherever they are.

Duterte has also ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to prepare their air and naval assets in case the OFWs need to be evacuated.

The President created a special working committee composed of the secretaries of national defense and of the interior and local government, the national security adviser, as well as the secretaries of foreign affairs, labor and employment and of transportation, to draw up plans and measures for OFW evacuation.

Panelo said the Chief Executive expressed his concern over the safety and security of Filipinos who may be affected by the escalating tension in the Middle East.

Immediate Iraq evacuation

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, also the special envoy to the Middle East, said he has recommended the “immediate evacuation” of Filipinos in Iraq amid escalating tensions.

“We are looking at the possible retaliation by Iranians against US forces and the threats to Filipinos. We are not combatants, we are not part of the problem,” he said, noting there are Filipinos near or around US facilities.

Cimatu is part of the team that will leave for the Middle East tomorrow to assist OFWs that might be affected by the brewing conflict.

He was also tasked to coordinate with the host countries and lay the groundwork for an evacuation.

“I will do my best to do another mission for our country, to bring Filipinos out of harm’s way. We need to make individual plans in each country (where there are Filipinos) that may be affected by the tensions,” Cimatu also said. – With Rhodina Villanueva, Pia Lee-Brago