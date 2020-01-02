EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Foreign Affairs said the domestic worker was allegedly killed by her employer’s wife in Kuwait.
Google Maps
Government 'labor export program' led to OFW's death in Kuwait — Migrante
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is the failure of the government to address the country’s labor woes that cost domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende her life, an overseas workers' group said Thursday.

Villavende was allegedly killed by her employer’s wife, barely six months after she flew to Kuwait.

“We weep with rage as the Duterte regime’s labor export program has claimed another casualty on the back of the high unemployment rate and absence of job security in the Philippines,” Migrante International said in a statement.

In his speeches to Filipino communities abroad, Duterte often says the government is trying to spur development in the Philippines so overseas workers can come home.

Government agencies said Villavende’s death is a “clear violation” of the 2018 agreement signed by both Kuwait and the Philippines that seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino workers in the Gulf nation.

The Department of Labor and Employment also set a partial deployment ban following the death of another Filipina.

Migrante said that while Kuwait’s action in bringing perpetrators to justice is urgently needed, the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte must also be criticized for “denying permanent justice to Filipino workers in their own country.”

'Many Filipinos forced to work abroad'

It was her desire to escape poverty and help her father that reportedly compelled Villavende to leave the Philippines for Kuwait.

“It is therefore the Duterte regime’s stubborn refusal to address the long-time demands of workers and farmers that deprived Jeanelyn Villavende of fulfilling her yearning to provide a life of comfort and security for her family,” Migrante said.

It added: “Government agencies may rush to provide short-term aid to her grieving family but that will never be enough to terminate the tragedy of forced migration that has cost an OFW like Jeanelyn her life.”

An estimated 10 million Filipinos—roughly a tenth of the country’s population—work abroad as a way of escaping unemployment, low wages and limited opportunities in the Philippines.

In December, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported there were 2.05 million unemployed persons in the country as of October 2019. The number of underemployed Filipinos, meanwhile, was pegged at 5.62 million.

‘Cycle of homicidal enslavement’

At least two other domestic workers were killed in Kuwait over the last two years.

In February 2018, the body of Joanna Demafelis was discovered inside a freezer. An angry President Duterte said Demafelis’ corpse “bore torture marks and indications that she was strangled to death.”

Her death sparked a diplomatic crisis between the Philippines and Kuwait, which resulted in a labor deal.

In May 2019, Constancia Dayag was killed in the Gulf state. She was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted before she died.

“The death cases of Joanna Demafelis and Constancia Dayag in Kuwait point to the endless cycle of homicidal enslavement that OFWs go through as a result of the government’s constant peddling of Filipino workers as export commodities to salvage an ailing domestic community,” Migrante said.

Joint legislative probe urged

The Blas F. Ople Policy Center, for its part, urged the Senate and House committees on labor and OFW affairs to conduct inquiries into the death of Villavende and into monitoring systems for domestic workers overseas.

“How does a recruitment agency monitor each and every domestic worker it deploys to the Middle East? How can a labor attaché be expected to keep track of all OFWs onsite given the volume of workers he or she need to cater to? What are the duties and obligations of foreign recruitment agencies in monitoring our workers onsite?” Susan Ople, president of the policy center, said.

She added: “We owe it to Jeanelyn and other victims of abuse to establish the answers to these questions.”

KUWAIT OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Martial law in Mindanao ends after 953 days
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The country's defense chief says the objective of placing the volatile south under military rule for two years and seven months...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
Eastmincom head named new AFP chief
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
Eastern Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
fb tw
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
Body of OFW killed in Singapore car crash flown home
7 hours ago
The remains of one of the two Filipino workers killed in a car crash in Singapore have arrived in the Philippines Wednesday...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020
3 hours ago
The first tropical cyclone of the year will be named “Ambo.” The list of cyclone names for 2020 ends with &l...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Immigration bureau reminds resident foreigners of annual registration
4 hours ago
The order covers "resident foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant or non-immigrant visas and are holders of alien...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Panelo on US senators: Parang 'di sila nag-aaral
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"I think there is a strong lobby coming from whoever is against this administration. That's usually how it works," Panelo...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Indonesia protests Chinese vessels in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Indonesia has lodged a diplomatic protest over the presence of a Chinese coast guard vessel in its exclusive economic zone...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
DOLE chief to declare partial employment ban to Kuwait
5 hours ago
Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday said it would declare partial employment ban to Kuwait following...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with