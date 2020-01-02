Campaign vs firecrackers 'relatively successful' despite 'stubborn' Pinoys — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday described as "relatively successful" the Health department's campaign against firecrackers, noting however while the number of people who were injured went down, many still opted to use firecrackers.

The Health department has reported that firecracker-related injuries totaled 164 from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020, lower by 35% than the 251 recorded in the same period last year.

There were no fatalities or cases of stray bullet injuries reported so far.

"It should be relatively successful given the fact that there has been a downtrend in injuries. Thirty-five percent, that's huge. And there were no deaths. That's significant. There is no death, unlike before," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

Panelo, however, admitted that many Filipinos were "stubborn" and still used firecrackers despite the risk of accidents.

"Maraming matitigas ang ulo kasi, eh (Many are hard-headed)," the Palace spokesman said.

"Maybe it can still be avoided. I don't understand why there were injuries. Perhaps because of carelessness," he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte is in favor of a law banning firecrackers, noting that he adopted such policy when he was still mayor of Davao City. He said it was "probable" that the president would certify the passage of such measure as urgent.

When informed that 60% of the injuries were caused by legal firecrackers, Panelo said: "If the president has his way, he would want a total ban but many are also urging him to just regulate (the use of firecrackers). Perhaps, we'll leave it at that for now."

In 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order no. 28 limiting the use of firecrackers to community firework displays.

In the order, the president said the regulation is needed because of the "substantial number of firecracker-related injuries, even casualties, recorded every year, some involving mere bystanders."