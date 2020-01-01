Firecracker-related injuries down 35% — Department of Health

MANILA, Philippines — The number of firecracker-related injuries in the Philippines posted a double-digit decrease as the country celebrates the New Year, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

At a press conference, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that 164 firecracker-related injuries were recorded from December 21 to January 1. This was 35% lower than 251 cases registered in the same period last year.

The highest number of injuries was reported in Metro Manila.

Duque said the latest figure was 71% lower than the five-year average covering 2014 to 2018. But he said the number could still go up due to late consultations.

According to the Health chief, there were no cases of firecracker ingestion and stray bullet injuries and deaths reported during the 2020 revelry.

He also urged the public to immediately rush to the hospital those who were injured during the festivities to prevent complications like tetanus infection.

“We will not stop until we achieve zero firecracker injuries,” Duque said.

The Philippines traditionally rings in the New Year with noisy firecrackers and street parties as many Filipinos believe a raucous start of the year will drive away bad fortune and unwanted spirits.

Since becoming Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte — who was a longtime Davao City mayor — has imposed his hometown formula nationwide and ordered strict regulation of the sale and use of firecrackers. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral