'Ursula' death toll hits 50

MANILA, Philippines —The number of people killed by powerful Christmas storm Ursula (Phanfone) has reached 50, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its latest situation report Tuesday, NDRRMC said the number of fatalities was highest in Western Visayas with 26, followed by Eastern Visayas with 16, MIMAROPA with 7 and Central Visayas with one.

Five remain missing, while 143 were injured when Ursula’s ferocious winds and heavy rains destroyed homes and buildings, mainly in Visayas, affecting over two million people.

Nearly 85,000 persons remain in evacuation centers a day before New Year.

The Christmas storm damaged 406,228 houses and 416 schools.

Authorities pegged agriculture and infrastructure damage in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas at P1.08 billion.

"Ursula" was the 21st tropical cyclone this year to hit the Philippines. It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico