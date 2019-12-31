CJ Peralta hopes new justice reforms to be felt in 2020

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Chief Justice Peralta, who was appointed to the position in October, said in his New Year’s message that he hopes 2020 will see the effect of justice reforms he presented to the Judiciary.

"Today we usher in a new year and a new decade. Since I took over the helm of the Judiciary two months ago as its 26th Chief Justice, I cannot help but feel encouraged and hopeful that the reforms I have presented for the Judiciary will gain traction in the new year to come,” Peralta said in a statement posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on social media.

New Year's Message of the Chief Justice pic.twitter.com/Kz4DbtlYjW — Supreme Court Public Information Office (PIO) (@SCPh_PIO) December 31, 2019

"These reforms are geared towards providing swift, efficient, fair, and responsive justice for all Filipinos, regardless of stature.”

Peralta filled the Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin in October.

The 26th chief justice will serve up to Mar. 27, 2022, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

"However, for these initiatives to succeed, not only do we need the active participation of everyone in the Judiciary, but more importantly the support of all Filipinos,” Peralta’s message read.

“I am therefore one with you all in prayer for a brighter and better Philippines, one which is governed peacefully under the rule of law...May God bless us all with peace and prosperity in the coming new year and decade!”

Among those that left a good word for Peralta are Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Integrated Bar of the Philippines National President Domingo Egon Cayosa.

“We (IBP) are hopeful that under his (Peralta's) leadership the Judiciary will resolve cases much faster inasmuch as his 25 years as magistrate are notable for speedy disposition of cases and innovations to expedite court processes,” Cayosa said in a statement.

Among Peralta’s interests is “the creation of a security system patterned after” the United States Marshal Service, in response to the killing of justices and judges.

However, the new chief justice was also previously hit over his stance on the hero's burial for the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

Then serving as associate justice, Peralta rejected the petitions filed against the burial. He also wrote the ponencia that allowed the 2016 burial of Marcos in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"We cannot resolve cases based on public opinion...As chief justice, I will base it on the evidence and the law applicable. Insofar as the other cases, I’ve always been objective in the performance of my work. There is no law or even a resolution prohibiting the burial of a former president," Peralta said in a November press briefing.