SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
US Senator Richard Durbin (D-Ill) calls for Senate action on gun violence in a rally.
Website of Sen. Richard Durbin
US senator tells Duterte admin to stop new visa rule threats
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 31, 2019 - 11:38am

MANILA, Philippines — A United States lawmaker joined his colleague in asking the Philippine government anew to release Sen. Leila de Lima instead of requiring visas for American citizens who want to enter the country.

In a statement Tuesday (Manila time), Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois slammed Malacañang’s threat to impose visa restrictions on visiting US citizens.

American citizens currently enjoy 30-day visa-free stay in the Philippines.

“Illinois is proudly home to a vibrant, hardworking Filipino community. The Duterte regime should stop threatening the travel of these Filipino Americans and so many others who travel between our nations, and instead release Sen. De Lima or assure a quick and credible trial,” Durbin said.

He added: “This strong-arm tactic is an insult to the Filipino American community and the country’s democracy.”

In a briefing last week, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Philippines will require Americans to secure visas before entering the country should the US Secretary of State bans local officials linked to the incarceration of De Lima from traveling to the US.

This provision was included in the US National Budget for 2020 signed by President Donald Trump this month.

Durbin and fellow Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who introduced the said provision, were banned from entering the country.

Leahy on Sunday also called on the Philippine government to free de Lima immediately or provide her “fair, public trial” instead of “irrationally threatening to deny visas to American citizens.”

De Lima’s continued detention

“Her release, which has been championed by groups such as Amnesty International—and now the US Congress—is unfortunately symbolic of the larger price one increasingly pays for peaceful dissent and honest journalism under President Duterte in the Philippines,” Durbin said.

De Lima, an outspoken critic of the Duterte administration, was jailed in 2017 over drug charges filed by the Department of Justice. She is accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was Justice secretary during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III.

She repeatedly denied the allegations, saying the charges against her are politically motivated and trumped-up.

Although there have been procedural delays on her case, De Lima is already being tried at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court and the Supreme Court has ruled that media should be allowed to cover hearings.

Durbin, in his statement, also pointed to Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is currently facing cyberlibel charges. Ressa and her media outfit have been on the receiving end of the president’s tirades and lawsuits, which some media groups say are attack on press freedom.

“These voices, like De Lima’s and Rappler journalist Maria Ressa’s, face harassment and imprisonment for fostering honest coverage regarding the country’s sweeping extrajudicial killings, which is an affront to the cherished democratic norms we share with our long standing Filipino allies,” he said.

DICK DURBIN LEILA DE LIMA PATRICK LEAHY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army: NPA surrender photos authentic but merged
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The Philippine Army said the photo of rebel surrenderees is authentic but there was a mistake in "merging" the image.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte pushes 2 dams for Metro Manila, warns courts
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
A “desperate” President Duterte yesterday ordered the completion of two projects designed to ensure enough water...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte tells ABS-CBN owners to just sell the TV network
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
President Duterte accused the TV network of magnifying "garbage" stories peddled by his critics.
Headlines
fb tw
Thatcher approved Corazon Aquino asylum request: archives
4 hours ago
During the turmoil, Aquino sought sanctuary in the British embassy or the ambassador's residence in Manila, files released...
Headlines
fb tw
US senator slams ‘irrational threat’ vs Americans
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
United States Sen. Patrick Leahy slammed yesterday the government’s “irrational threat” to require visas...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: My presidency a 'total failure' if I fail to control illegal drugs
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that his presidency would be a "total failure" if he fails to control the drug menace,...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
'Ursula' death toll hits 50
1 hour ago
In its latest situation report Tuesday, NDRRMC said the number of fatalities was highest in Western Visayas with 26, followed...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
CJ Peralta hopes new justice reforms to be felt in 2020
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
"I cannot help but feel encouraged and hopeful that the reforms I have presented for the Judiciary will gain traction in the...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Another domestic worker killed in Kuwait
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement late Monday, DFA said the domestic worker was allegedly killed by her employer’s wife.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with