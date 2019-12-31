Imports readied as onion prices soar

MANILA, Philippines — The government is preparing to issue permits for importation of red onions, citing rising prices due to low supply.

Department of Agriculture (DA) spokesman Noel Reyes said the recommendation of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) to import red onions is already on the table of Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“The secretary is aware of the high price of onions right now. The issuance of import permits as recommended by BPI is already with him. And he is likely to favorably grant that,” Reyes told The STAR. “Hopefully by next week, that will be approved.”

Reyes, however, could not reveal the volume of importation. “What will be imported are red onions only for household consumption. We have enough for the white one which is for institutional use such as restaurants,” he said.

“It is off season for red onions and that is basically the reason [for the low supply]. Farmers will only start to harvest by March and April,” Reyes added.

Latest market monitoring from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that price of red onions is at a high of P195 per kilogram for wholesale.

For retail, prices range from P180 to P260 per kilo. In supermarkets, prices range from P150 to P200 a kilo.

It was in March when the DA suspended the importation of onions. Last April, the country’s production of bulb onion increased by about 70 percent of the total national requirement, satisfying household consumption for the first time.