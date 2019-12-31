Ecija boy loses fingers; ’cracker injuries hit 54

MANILA, Philippines — Eight more individuals have been injured by firecracker blasts, including a 13-year-old boy from Aliasa, Nueva Ecija who lost two fingers last Sunday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

Based on a surveillance report prepared by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, the victim had “traumatic amputation” of his fifth digit and ring finger due to “cylinder,” an illegal type of firecracker.

The eight new cases bring to 54 the total number from Dec. 21 to 6 a.m. of Dec. 30. This is up by four cases – or eight percent higher – from the 50 recorded during the same period last year.

The National Capital Region and Central Visayas had the most cases at 21, followed by Ilocos region and Central Visayas with six cases each, according to the DOH.

Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Bicol region accounted for four cases each, while Western Visayas and Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos) posted three cases each.

The DOH said more than half or 23 of the 54 cases were “active users” of firecrackers while 32 cases occurred on the street.

A majority of the cases have injuries on the eyes and hands.

Illegal firecrackers, such as piccolo and boga, remain as the most common causes of injuries with eight and six, respectively.

On the other hand, five cases were caused by kwitis, followed by five-star, luces and whistle bomb with four each.

Ban in localities

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said local officials should strictly enforce the firecracker ban in their respective areas to prevent injuries among their constituents during the New Year revelry.

In a Bombo Radyo Philippines interview yesterday, Duque said no less than President Duterte did this when he was mayor in Davao City.

“That’s why there was zero injury (during his time as mayor) and this was continued by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte up to now,” Duque said.

The health secretary added that the President is right when he said local officials have the authority to ensure the stoppage of firecracker-related injuries by strictly implementing Executive Order 28 “providing for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.”

Duque also urged people to be ready as the number might spike “and I hope the consequence will not be too heavy for the revelry in greeting the New Year.”

“They said that lighting firecrackers is to drive away bad spirits and bad luck but imagine if they have to amputate your hands or remove your eye due to firecracker-related injuries. That’s the real misfortune and bad spirit,” he said.

In Pangasinan, the number of firecracker-related injuries reached 11 across the province as of yesterday, according to provincial health officer Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman.

Most of the victims are male, aged 6 to 13. The injuries were caused by firecrackers like kwitis, fountain, boga, bawang, watusi, luces and five-star.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify the crackdown and arrest people involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices a day before the New Year revelry.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the police should double their efforts so that there would be fewer fireworks-related injuries during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Violators caught manufacturing, selling or using illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics will be slapped with fines ranging from P20,000 to P30,000 and imprisonment of six months to one year.

In Bocaue, Bulacan, sale of fireworks products finally picked up yesterday and is expected to continue until today, but not as brisk as before.

Several store owners interviewed by The STAR claimed that previously, fireworks enthusiasts come in droves, causing traffic jams going to and from MacArthur Highway to the North Luzon Expressway entry and exit toll gates. – With Eva Visperas, Emmanuel Tupas, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Ric Sapnu