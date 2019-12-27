Star City incident is electrical fire, not arson — BFP

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple reports on Friday said the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed that the fire which hit Start City Complex in Pasay City two months ago is not arson.

According to reports, the BFP said the blaze was merely caused by electrical fire.

The theme park in Pasay City was razed by a fire last October 2.

The blaze reached Task Force Bravo, which meant around 18 firetrucks responded to put out the fire.

It damaged 80% of its establishment, prompting the theme park’s closure.

Pasay City fire marshal Supt. Paul Pili, on the same month, said the BFP is eyeing arson as the cause of the Star City blaze.

Pili earlier pointed out the presence of gasoline in one of the rides and cotton being brought into the amusement park the day before the incident, which reinforced the suspicion that it was arson.

The management of Star City, however, denied the arson theory and said it is not aware of any motive, including financial gain, that would cause arson as the business is profitable, especially during the Christmas season.

The theme park attracts around 1.5 million visitors yearly.

This is a developing story. — Rosette Adel