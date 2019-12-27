SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 2, 2019 photo, firefighters try to extinguish a raging fire that reached Task Force Bravo which burned through some attractions of the amusement park Star City in Pasay City at midnight.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Star City incident is electrical fire, not arson — BFP
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple reports on Friday said the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed that the fire which hit Start City Complex in Pasay City two months ago is not arson.

According to reports, the BFP said the blaze was merely caused by electrical fire.

The theme park in Pasay City was razed by a fire last October 2.

The blaze reached Task Force Bravo, which meant around 18 firetrucks responded to put out the fire.

It damaged 80% of its establishment, prompting the theme park’s closure.

Pasay City fire marshal Supt. Paul Pili, on the same month, said the BFP is eyeing arson as the cause of the Star City blaze.

Pili earlier pointed out the presence of gasoline in one of the rides and cotton being brought into the amusement park the day before the incident, which reinforced the suspicion that it was arson.

READ: Star City: Fire Gasoline, cotton boost arson theory – probers

The management of Star City, however, denied the arson theory and said it is not aware of any motive, including financial gain, that would cause arson as the business is profitable, especially during the Christmas season.

The theme park attracts around 1.5 million visitors yearly.

This is a developing story. — Rosette Adel

ARSON BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION FIRE STAR CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US State Department has process to follow in ban on De Lima's jailers — Panelo
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"That is a contradiction. There is a standing invitation. Kung totoo ‘yun eh ‘di sana hindi na," presidential...
Headlines
fb tw
Finally, Angat water level rises
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
The rains spawned by Typhoon Ursula in the past three days have raised the water level of Angat Dam by more than a meter...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte wants one-on-one meeting with Joma
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte wants Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison to come to the Philippines for a one-on-one...
Headlines
fb tw
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Ursula leaves 24 dead
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula moved out of the country yesterday, leaving at least 24 people dead and 12 others still missing in Eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
PAGASA: No rains on New Year's Eve after Christmas storm
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
PAGASA said Filipinos may expect fair weather on December 29, 30 and 31.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Initial agri damage, losses due to ‘Ursula’ at P571.58 million
2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture on Friday said that the initial damage and losses to agriculture in areas hit by Typhoon Ursula...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Palace, PNP: No arrest if Joma Sison comes to Philippines for meeting with Duterte
3 hours ago
“[Duterte] guarantees that he will not be arrested upon his arrival and after the meeting he can freely leave for Netherlands...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Pope Francis prays for 'Ursula'-battered Philippines as typhoon left trail of destruction
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
“I pray for the numerous victims, for the injured and for their families,” the pontiff said.
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
'Ursula' claims 28 lives, 12 others missing
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Western Visayas reported the most casualties at 19 deaths, most of which were in Iloilo.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with