Duterte’s ratings a repudiation of his critics — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte’s higher approval rating is a “repudiation” of his critics, Malacañang said yesterday, as it assured the public that the Chief Executive would continue the programs he started when he assumed office three years ago.

A nationwide Pulse Asia poll conducted from Dec. 3 to 8 found 87 percent of Filipinos approving of Duterte’s performance, higher than the 78 percent recorded in September.

Only five percent disapproved of the President’s performance, down from eight percent three months ago.

The President’s trust rating also rose to 83 percent from 74 percent while those who distrust him decreased to six percent from nine percent.

“The new (approval) rating of 87 percent is a repudiation of critics and those in the opposition... They always claim that the people are aware of the wrongdoings that are supposedly being committed by the President,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.

“They cannot accept that the people are really supporting the President and his programs in government. Only five percent are not satisfied and that includes the opposition, political rivals and enemies of the state,” he added.

Panelo said critics should just join the President in carrying out the reforms that he started.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles attributed the President’s higher ratings to the government’s efforts to address the top concerns of the public such as better wages, prices of basic goods, and jobs.

“Recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that the Duterte administration has made significant progress in these three areas... The President’s approval ratings help validate these numbers, and tell us that the people are feeling the positive effects of government programs and projects,” Nograles said in a statement.

“Close to nine out of 10 of those surveyed say they are happy with the performance of the administration, because they know this firsthand: Duterte delivers,” he added.

Leaders of the House of Representatives are also grateful for the latest results of the survey, where the legislative chamber received an overwhelming approval and trust rating under Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

“For the first time ever, a Speaker of the House received an 80 percent trust rating in December and 76 percent approval rating in the latest survey of Pulse Asia,” House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said.

House Deputy Speaker and 1Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero credits the high approval and trust ratings to Duterte’s unwavering tough stance against illegal drugs, the continuing high economic growth rates and the lowering of poverty in the country.

“President Duterte and his administration have proven that they deliver results matching their bravado. The goal is clear: a comfortable life for Filipino families,” Romero said.

Fellow Deputy Speakers LRay Villafuerte and Boyet Gonzales were also proud of the feat.

“A hard-working Speaker is how Speaker Alan is seen by the public. They don’t have to personally witness him working on weekends, and at times, even beyond midnight to whip the House into becoming a prolific chamber of Congress,” Villafuerte said.

“As the Speaker has been repeatedly saying: You reap what you sow. The people have seen how his leadership has made the House more productive, more responsible and more relevant,” Gonzales, for his part, said.

Senior administration Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. of Dasmariñas City, chairman of the House committee on environment and natural resources, attributed the spike in the approval and trust ratings of Cayetano to the success of country’s recent hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

“It takes hardcore devotion to overturn the backlash and criticisms in the hosting of Southeast Asian Games,” he said. “The high ratings of the Speaker reflect also his hard work for the timely passage of the 2020 budget.”

“The Filipino people may hope for more transformative legislations under his leadership and that of the present administration as good ratings were also recorded for Duterte,” Barzaga declared.

Panelo added Duterte is determined to sustain his policies including his crackdown on illegal drugs, which has been criticized by human rights groups here and abroad for supposedly encouraging extrajudicial killings. Officials have denied the allegation, noting that the campaign also resulted in the deaths of several policemen who had clashed with members of drug syndicates.

“President Duterte will continue the things he started in his presidency. As he repeatedly said, he won’t stop his war against illegal drugs until the last day of his term,” Panelo said.

Panelo said is hopeful there would be peace in the country and comfortable life for Filipinos next year.

“The wish of the President ever since is to give lasting peace to our people, that those who are fighting with the state will go with the flow and join the country as it achieves a higher level of progress,” he said. – With Delon Porcalla