SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Diesel would increase by P1.10 - P1.20. Gasoline will have no price movement,” it said.
STAR/File
Diesel prices up
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists would face a bigtime oil price hike as diesel rates are expected to increase by over P1 per liter next week.

In its forecast, Unioil said motorists should expect a huge fuel price hike on diesel.

“Diesel would increase by P1.10 - P1.20. Gasoline will have no price movement,” it said.

This would be the second consecutive week that diesel prices were raised.

Last week, diesel prices were increased by P0.40 per liter and kerosene prices by P0.60 per liter.

This brought year-to-date adjustments to stand at a net increase of P6.47 per liter for gasoline, P3.76 per liter for diesel and P0.61 per liter for kerosene, data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed.

Global oil prices rose this week as trade tension continued to ease between the US and China, which boosted expectations of better demand next year.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY (DOE)
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Dutertes in 2022 race? Panelo not surprised
By Christina Mendez | 2 days ago
The possible tandem of President Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in the 2022 presidential...
Headlines
fb tw
Ampatuans must pay victims’ kin P155.6 million
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Heirs or next of kin of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre are entitled to damages ranging from P350,000 to P23.5 million...
Headlines
fb tw
'Thousands' of Angkas bikers to protest LTFRB cap, looming layoffs
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
The said mobilization will commence at the EDSA Kalayaan Shrine tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. with protesters scheduled to gather...
Headlines
fb tw
Traces of semen found in 3 female Ampatuan massacre victims
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
At least three of the female victims in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre experienced sexual abuse, according to a Quezon City...
Headlines
fb tw
Nearly 20,000 bikers to lose jobs with new LTFRB cap, Angkas says
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
Angkas revealed it will lose a large portion of its workforce due to a decision by the LTFRB to limit the number of Angkas...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Slain NPAs targeted Duterte, other officials’
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The three men killed in an encounter with police operatives in Quezon City earlier this week were part of the team directed...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Reforms sought as Palace laments massacre injustice
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Citing the agony of the 56 accused in the Maguindanao massacre case who had to spend years behind bars before being acquitted,...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte, Robredo ratings surge – Pulse Asia
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The approval and trust ratings of President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo have increased in the recent survey conducted...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Senate expects Duterte to sign budget on January 6
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The Senate is hopeful President Duterte will be able to sign by Jan. 6 the P4.1-trillion national budget after Senate President...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
How an ‘artista lang’ is leading Ormoc’s renaissance
1 hour ago
While celebrity-mayors Isko Moreno of Manila and Vico Sotto of Pasig have been hugging the headlines of late, celebrity-mayor...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with