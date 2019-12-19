SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Among those listed by PCGG are paintings by Matisse, Monet, Picasso, and Van Gogh.
Official Gazette
Marcoses ordered to forfeit ill-gotten paintings, art worth millions of dollars
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Special Division on Thursday declared that over 160 paintings and artworks owned by the Marcos family, valued at millions of dollars, were unlawfully acquired and should be surrendered to the Philippine government.

The artworks deemed ill-gotten by the Sandiganbayan include 156 included in the Philippine Commission on Good Government’s list of missing artworks and four Grandma Moses paintings.

Among those listed by PCGG are paintings by Matisse, Monet, Picasso, and Van Gogh.

The anti-graft court in a 42-page decision ordered the Marcoses, their relatives, or any representatives to “cease and desist from disposing, transferring and/or selling any of the above-mentioned paintings and artworks; render an accounting of the paintings and artworks that are still under their control and possession; render an accounting of paintings and artworks
already sold and surrender the proceeds thereof to petitioner Republic; and surrender the paintings and/or divulge their current location.”

Other artworks ruled unlawfully acquired are those listed in "A Report on the Metropolitan Museum of Manila's Art Collection" and additional valuable artworks that may be found under the control or possession of the Marcoses and their representatives.

“Petitioner (the government through the PCGG) contends that respondents former President Ferdinand E. Marcos and Imelda Marcos spent over US$24 Million dollars in paintings and various artworks. Petitioner seeks the forfeiture of these properties as their costs are grossly and astronomically disproportionate to respondent spouses' legitimate incomes,” read the partial summary judgment.

FERDINAND MARCOS IMELDA MARCOS MARCOS ILL-GOTTEN WEALTH SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 years since Maguindanao massacre, watchdog sees little change in safety protocols for journalists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Ten years since the Ampatuan massacre, and there has been “very little” change for safety protocols for Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Maguindanao massacre verdict: Zaldy Ampatuan, Andal Jr. found guilty of murder
7 hours ago
The court found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan guilty.
Headlines
fb tw
Live updates: Maguindanao massacre judgment day
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Get updates as we await the decision on the gruesome slaughter that killed 58 individuals, including 32 media workers.
Headlines
fb tw
Ampatuan clan member: We're hoping the judge sees fairness
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Benzar Ampatuan was among 14 Ampatuan family members criminally charged in connection to the Maguindanao massacre.
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman slams journalist over ‘SALN wiretapping’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday slammed veteran journalist Malou Mangahas for supposedly secretly recording their informal...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
44 minutes ago
Traces of semen found in 3 female Ampatuan massacre victims
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 44 minutes ago
At least three of the female victims in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre experienced sexual abuse, according to a Quezon City...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘Sad’ day for kin of Ampatuan massacre’s 58th victim
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
All persons accused of killing photojournalist Reynaldo Momay were also acquitted.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
‘Worth the wait’: Victims' kin welcome Ampatuan massacre case verdict but worry for their safety
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
"We have moved on. We have moved forward but we will never forget what happened to our loved ones," Noemi Parcon, widow of...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Dentures not enough to prove death of 58th Maguindanao massacre victim — court
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
A Quezon City court did not officially count the 58th victim of the gruesome 2009 Ampatuan massacre in its ruling released...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Duterte promises P100M for athletes' training for Tokyo Olympics
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Duterte said he was ready to pour resources into sports because it could help Filipinos avoid drug addiction.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with