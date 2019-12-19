SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
This handout from the Supreme Court - Public Information Office (SC-PIO) taken and released on December 19, 2019 shows a court employee (R) reading the verdict for the 2009 Maguindanao massacre at the trial venue inside a prison facility in Manila.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/AFP
‘Sad’ day for kin of Ampatuan massacre’s 58th victim
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation celebrates a rare triumph of justice with the conviction of most of the principal accused in the Ampatuan massacre, one victim’s family is frustrated with the decision.

A Quezon City court on Thursday found 43 people guilty as principals or accessories to 57 counts of murder led by Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan.

Officials said 58 people—32 of them media workers—were slaughtered on November 23, 2009. But the count for the murder of photojournalist Ronaldo Momay was dismissed because his body was not found save for his dentures.  

All persons accused of killing Momay were also acquitted.

“Sad day for me and my family. Justice for my dad!” Momay’s daughter, Ma. Reynafe Castillo, said on Facebook.

The decision of Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes noted that while it was established that Momay was part of the convoy of journalists with the Mangudadatus on the way to Commission on Elections office in Shariff Aguak, he could no longer be found after 10 a.m. of November 23, 2009.

The prosecution failed to establish that the dentures belonged to the 58th victim.

“Simply put, there is no sufficiently relevant proof connecting the object evidence—the denture –with the person of Momay. The mere say-so of the prosecution witnesses that the victim wore the subject denture will not amply establish its identity,” the ruling read.

Lawyer Harry Roque, who represents Momay’s family, said a notice of appeal on the civil aspect of the case will be filed.

“I need justice for my dad. Justice is incomplete when the number is not complete,” the slain photographer’s daughter said.

