SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Members of the media take images from footage showing Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes arriving at the court for the Maguindanao massacre hearing, inside the capital command headquarters Manila on December 19, 2019. A Manila court is to hand down its verdict on December 19 on the alleged masterminds of the Philippines' worst political massacre, in a case that highlighted the nation's culture of impunity.
AFP/Francis Malasig/Pool
Dentures not enough to prove death of 58th Maguindanao massacre victim — court
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court did not officially count the 58th victim of the gruesome 2009 Maguindanao massacre in its ruling released Thursday.

Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the QC Regional Trial Court Branch 221 found 43 people, including Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., guilty beyond reasonable doubt of 57 counts of murder.

The count for the murder of journalist Ronaldo Momay, however, was dismissed as his body was never found.

The ruling noted that while it was established that Momay was part of the convoy of journalists with the Mangudadatus on the way to Shariff Aguak, he could no longer be found after 10 a.m. of Nov. 23, 2009.

"Whether Momay died or was missing after said date could not be ascertained as no evidence of his actual death was adduced," the ruling read.

His body was not found and there was no record of his death certificate.

The prosecution only relied on dentures, which supposedly belonged to Momay. The prosecution would later on fail to establish that it belonged to the 58th victim.

According to Solis-Reyes, the testimony of Momay's partner Marivic Bilbao that she would know the dentures belonged to her partner because she cleaned it everyday for six years since 2003 was an "implausible narrative."

"Who would ever clean everyday the denture of a loved one or live-in partner when the latter is not physically incapable of cleaning it himself/herself?  Is it a normal human behavior?" the court said.

The court added that Bilbao might have made this statement to convince the court that the dentures belonged to her partner.

Patricia Abellar, the missionary who supposedly made Momay's dentures, initially claimed it belonged to the 58th victim after identifying a stainless wire being closed at its end that he placed as a mark.

Abellar later on admitted that he placed the same closed ring on other dentures that he made for other patients as his signature.

The court also pointed out the fact that the dentures were found at the crime scene eight days after the massacre does not prove that Momay died at the hands of the accused.

"Simply put, there is no sufficiently relevant proof connecting the object evidence – the denture – with the person of Momay. The mere say-so of the prosecution witnesses that the victim wore the subject denture  will  not  amply  establish  its  identity," the ruling read.

Momay's daughter Reynafe lamented the court decision as it did not include her father.

"I need justice for my dad. Justice is incomplete when the number is not complete," Reynafe told reporters. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

AMPATUAN MASSACRE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 years since Maguindanao massacre, watchdog sees little change in safety protocols for journalists
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Ten years since the Ampatuan massacre, and there has been “very little” change for safety protocols for Filipino...
Headlines
fb tw
Maguindanao massacre verdict: Zaldy Ampatuan, Andal Jr. found guilty of murder
6 hours ago
The court found Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan guilty.
Headlines
fb tw
Live updates: Maguindanao massacre judgment day
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Get updates as we await the decision on the gruesome slaughter that killed 58 individuals, including 32 media workers.
Headlines
fb tw
Ombudsman slams journalist over ‘SALN wiretapping’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires yesterday slammed veteran journalist Malou Mangahas for supposedly secretly recording their informal...
Headlines
fb tw
Ampatuan clan member: We're hoping the judge sees fairness
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Benzar Ampatuan was among 14 Ampatuan family members criminally charged in connection to the Maguindanao massacre.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
37 minutes ago
‘Worth the wait’: Victims' kin welcome Ampatuan massacre case verdict but worry for their safety
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 37 minutes ago
"We have moved on. We have moved forward but we will never forget what happened to our loved ones," Noemi Parcon, widow of...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte promises P100M for athletes' training for Tokyo Olympics
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Duterte said he was ready to pour resources into sports because it could help Filipinos avoid drug addiction.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Meet the judge who convicted the Ampatuans: Jocelyn Solis-Reyes
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Her decision resulted in Ampatuan patriarchs Datu Andal Jr. and his brother Zaldy being sentenced to reclusion perp...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Massacre verdict brings justice and, advocates hope, reforms as well
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The multiple convictions mark the end of a decade-long case that saw countless delays that many academics and media groups...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
Ampatuan massacre victim’s kin: It’ll be a slap in the face of justice system if we don’t win this
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
“It will be a slap in the face of the justice system in the Philippines if we don’t win this case.”
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with