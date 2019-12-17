SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The new P20 coin retains major elements of the P20 banknote, including former President Manuel L. Quezon and the Nilad plant.
The STAR/Lawrence Agcaoili
BSP bares new P20, redesigned P5 coins
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday revealed the new P20 and redesigned P5 coins that would be released in circulation early next year.

The redesigned P5 coin would be more distinct from the New Generation Currency coin series as a lot of consumers were confused with its similarity to the P1 coin.

The BSP earlier said the enhanced P5 coins would be thicker and heavier than the P1 coins.

The new P20 coin, meanwhile, will have a longer circulation life than the P20 banknote as it has become the most-used denomination for payments across the country.

Citing a University of the Philippines study, the BSP noted that the P20 banknote has been easily rendered unfit for circulation and returned for replacement for being the most-used denomination.

"The new 20-Piso NGC coin shall co-exist as legal tender with the currently-circulating 20-Piso NGC banknote, which will be removed from circulation through natural attrition," the BSP said.

The new P20 coin retains the face of former President Manuel L. Quezon on its front side while the BSP logo and the Malacañan Palace will be featured on the reverse side.

Quezon was the first Philippine president who advocated for a national language, created the National Economic Council and was the first to occupy the Malacañan Palace as the official residence of the chief executive.

The new coin will also feature the Nilad plant, which Manila's name is believed to have originated from. Its star-shaped flowers supposedly lined the banks of Pasig River where Malacañan Palace is.

'Signal of devaluation'

The Quezon family, on the other hand, earlier warned that changing the P20 banknote into a coin sends a signal of devaluation to the citizens.

Former Presidential Communications Undersecretary Manuel Quezon III, grandson of former President Quezon, earlier posted comments when BSP officials contacted their family on the new coin.

"Psychologically as citizens it would send a signal of devaluation: abolition of one denomination of paper currency sends an overall signal of the shrinking value of our currency; symbolically it also serves, unintentionally to be sure but will still be interpreted as such, as the demotion of the personality on the bill to be withdrawn from circulation," Quezon III said.

Quezon's grandson also noted that the use of the new P20 coins would be "extremely inconvenient" given the bill's wide use.

The new coins would also affect the Abaca industry as it would lessen the bills printed using Abaca fiber.

"These are essentially practical considerations we believe ought to be considered, since of course the family is honored by the choice of the government to portray MLQ in the currency of the Republic," he said.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS BSP MANUEL L. QUEZON P20
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Taking a nap or getting a trim? Contradicting statements on what Duterte was doing during quake
22 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe after a powerful quake that struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon but there...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo defers release of drug war report
12 hours ago
In the wake of another destructive earthquake in Mindanao, Vice President Leni Robredo said she decided to hold off the release...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines, France eye enhanced maritime defense pact
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing another agreement with France to strengthen maritime defense cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
Congress OKs government workers’ pay hike on January 1
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Senators approved last night Senate Bill 1219 on second and third or final reading.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
Pinoys told: Be smugglers of the faith
12 hours ago
Pope Francis celebrated the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. Peter’s Basilica the first time that a pope presided...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Aftershocks hamper earthquake rescue
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Aftershocks have hampered rescue operations in Davao del Sur as authorities fear that several people remain trapped under...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Palace sees no problem if ombudsman releases Duterte’s SALN
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang does not see any problem if the Office of the Ombudsman releases President Duterte’s statement of...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
House budget chief on embedded ‘pork’: Let Palace decide
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The head of the House of Representatives committee on appropriations would neither confirm nor deny reports that tens, perhaps...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Communists’ sincerity in question when they commit atrocities — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Atrocities like last week’s deadly attack in Eastern Samar cast doubt on the communists’ sincerity in pursuing...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with