SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The poor are those who live below the monthly poverty threshold of P10,727 for a family of five.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file
NEDA chief Pernia: Attaining poverty reduction target already a 'walk in the park'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meeting the administration's goal to lift six million Filipinos out of poverty by 2022 would just be a "walk in the park," with the government poised to surpass its poverty reduction goal due to its reforms, the country's top economist said.

Citing official data, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said about 5.9 million Filipinos have been lifted out of poverty last year, only about 100,000 shy of its target.

"Actually, we are only about 1.6 percentage point to the 14-percent poverty...rate by 2022, midyear. It's like a walk in the park to reach the 14% by 2022," Pernia said in a press briefing yesterday in Malacañang.
 
"By next year, we will hit that. We will exceed...We will have a poverty incidence even lower than 14% by next year if we go by the rate of decline in poverty incidence," he added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority has reported that poverty incidence in the Philippines dropped to 16.6% 2018 from 23.5% in 2015, with about 5.9 million Filipinos no longer considered poor last year.

However, about 17.6 million Filipinos remained poor as of last year and about 800,000 families are struggling to buy the right amount of food.

The poor are those who live below the monthly poverty threshold of P10,727 for a family of five.

Pernia said he expects poverty incidence to go down to 11% by 2022.

"If you let poverty incidence which is 16.6% now, drop by 2.23 percentage point a year, then we will hit, I think, something like 11 or even less than that," the socioeconomic planning secretary said.

Pernia attributed the lower poverty incidence to the lower unemployment rate, which dropped to 4.5% in 2019 from 5.1% last year.

"More jobs (have been) created. I think in between 2018 and 2019 the next employment increase, the net job addition was 1.8 million...So that is one major factor that brought down poverty incidence – that people are having more jobs, so they have incomes," he said.

Pernia also cited policy reforms such as the conditional cash transfer program, which gives allowances to families who send their children to school and who avail of government health services and cash transfers intended to mitigate the effects of fuel price hikes.

"In addition, I would also cite that we have intensified our family planning program. This program that has been neglected by the previous administrations, but now it is going full steam. We are providing access to family planning services to women or couples who desire to have fewer children than what they are having," Pernia added.

'No frills' meal

Philippine Statistics Authority Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said about P7,528 of the P10,727 budget requirement for a family of five is set aside to buy food.

The amount can afford scrambled egg, coffee with milk, boiled rice or corn for breakfast, boiled monggo with malunggay, dried dilis, banana and boiled rice or corn for lunch, and fish or boiled pork, a vegetable dish and boiled rice or corn for dinner.

“That is known as basic needs so no frills. No fancy items there...I’m sure many families are subsisting with that kind of budget,” Pernia said.

Bautista said the menu would meet 100% of the energy requirements and 80% of protein, calcium, and iron requirements.

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PHILIPPINE POVERTY POVERTY INCIDENCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s secret SALN: The lie of his FOI
By Malou Mangahas | 4 hours ago
To this day, eight months after the April 30 deadline for the filing of his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth...
Headlines
fb tw
Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical...
Headlines
fb tw
U2's Bono has no plans to meet Duterte, says there must be 'no compromise' on human rights
11 hours ago
The rock icon and member of Amnesty International, a critic of President Duterte's drug war, said human rights are "crit...
Headlines
fb tw
Black Eyed Peas to sing praise for SEAG athletes
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
The 10 songs that rap band Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at...
Headlines
fb tw
Tourism industry worked to solve SEA Games glitches — Puyat
7 hours ago
The tourism chief said there are always glitches in any event but the government worked with the private sector to solve...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Karapatan officer claims getting death threats on International Human Rights Day
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
“He was asking where I live and said all the worst possible things that he/they will do to me.”
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Facebook firm on message encryption despite pressure
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Seattle-based...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Villar told on galunggong comment: Of course we eat vegetables too
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Amihan national chairperson Zenaida Soriano said that Villar’s suggestion is blind to social realities like high prices...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
'Pork is here to stay': Lacson claims last-minute insertions in 2020 budget
4 hours ago
The senator pointed out that the bicameral report contains lump sums and vaguely described projects.
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duterte, state agents behind 69 cases of attacks vs journalists — press groups
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Freedom for Media, Freedom For All network documented 154 incidents of attacks and threats against news media from June...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with