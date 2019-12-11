SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Boy Santos
Robredo to release drug war report next week
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - December 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing “explosive” but “recommendatory.”

This was how Vice President Leni Robredo described her upcoming report on the government’s drug war.

“For me, explosive is too cinematic. We can expect recommendation to make it (war on drugs) better,” Robredo said yesterday.

The Vice President said she would make public her report on Monday.

“We saw some gaps and our recommendations are intended to help in correcting these mistakes, in addressing the gaps,” she said.

Robredo maintained no sensitive information related to the anti-illegal drug campaign would be divulged in her report.

“We tried to be as comprehensive as possible, given the very limited time given to us. There were things that we don’t have personal knowledge of,” she said.

President Duterte appointed Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD) early November following her criticisms of his drug war.

Only 19 days in her post, the President fired Robredo after she met with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the US embassy.

Duterte said he does not trust Robredo with classified information, calling her a “scatterbrain.”

Meanwhile, Robredo yesterday called for justice and support for orphans and family members who lost their loved ones to drug war killings as the nation marked International Human Rights Day.

She also called for the improvement of community-based rehabilitation for drug users.

Robredo made the call during the launch of the special edition of Istorya ng Pag-asa photo gallery, featuring the suffering and struggle of the orphaned families at the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City.

Government data showed over 6,000 drug offenders have been killed in the anti-drug operations since Duterte assumed office in June 2016.

