Ombudsman panel looking into SEA Games funds

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman said Monday that it had already formed a panel to look into allegations of corruption in the Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC).

Ombudsman Samuel Martires told reporters that the seven-member panel's fact-finding investigation has already begun and will cover PHISGOC officials, including House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig).

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his displeasure with hitches seen in the runup to the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Martires on inclusion of Speaker Cayetano & other PHISGOC officials in the probe even if PHISGOC is a private foundation: Natural hindi tayo pwede maging selective. As long as there is an allegation of conspiracy bet. public & private officials pwede isama lahat. @PhilippineStar — Elizabeth T. Marcelo (@marcelo_beth) December 9, 2019

Cayetano earlier said he would be ready to face a probe should one arise. However, he also pointed fingers at what he said were media outfits and online users who were spreading "fake news" to make the committee look bad.

The SEA Games were put under intense scrutinity before they even began on November 30. Criticisms ranged from the lackluster accomodations for athletes, a P55-million SEA Games cauldron and the preparations for the venues themselves.

Despite the initial hiccups, the games have seen 1,115 athletes and 753 coaches and officials representing the host country in 56 different sports.

This is a developing story.

— with reports from Elizabeth T. Marcelo